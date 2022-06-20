Warzone & Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

As new content in Warzone & CoD Vanguard Season 4 steps into the spotlight, so too does the latest Battle Pass full of premium rewards and equipment unlocks. From a breakdown of the costs to a look at what’s on offer, here’s all there is to know.

With each seasonal update in the CoD franchise comes a brand-new Battle Pass chock-full of content and Season 4 is no different. As the Mercenaries of Fortune patch comes into focus, players will be able to get their hands on 100-Tiers of unique rewards.

Among the latest batch is the usual assortment of CoD Points, Blueprints, Operator Skins, and the like. Though this time around, we’ve also got some powerful weaponry tied directly to the Battle Pass.

So before you jump into the game’s update, here’s a complete rundown on all there is to know about the Season 4 Battle Pass in Warzone and Vanguard.

Contents

Vanguard & Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: price & bundles

No different from usual, players have a few different options when it comes to progressing the Season 4 Battle Pass.

First up is the free track, netting players a range of items without having to spend a dime. Players can access these rewards without ever having to invest real money.

Though for those eager to unlock all 100 tiers, two premium options are available. For 1,000 CoD Points, roughly the equivalent of $10 USD, players can unlock the premium track starting from Tier 0.

For 2,400 CoD Points however, roughly the equivalent of $25 USD, players can unlock the premium track and instantly boost themselves through the first 25 tiers.

If you happen to max out the Season 4 Battle Pass, grinding all 100 tiers, you’ll have earned 1,300 CoD Points back, meaning you’ll have more than enough to buy the next Battle Pass if you so choose to.

Vanguard & Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: New weapons

With four new weapons on the way throughout Season 4, the first two are set to debut directly in the latest Battle Pass. This means anyone can unlock both the Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG just by playing and advancing through the free track.

Exactly what Tiers these weapons will be placed at remains unclear, but if previous trends are anything to go off, Tier 15 and Tier 31 are safe bets.

We’ll be sure to update you here once details are locked in over the coming days.

Vanguard & Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: New Operators

As with every seasonal update, Season 4 also marks the arrival of new Operators. Carver Butcher is set to headline the latest patch and is expected to feature as part of the new Battle Pass.

Having served in the British Army, this experienced war hero later founded the Special Operations Task Force.

Typically, one new Operator can be unlocked at Tier 0, giving you access to an all-new character right away. While a special variant of the Operator usually sits as a Tier 100 reward all the way at the end of the premium Battle Pass track.

While that’s an early rundown on all we know thus far, be sure to check back soon for a complete breakdown of everything in the Season 4 Battle Pass.