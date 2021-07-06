Fortnite update 17.20 early patch notes: LeBron, Underground POI, Invading Troops

Fortnite patch 17.20 is around the corner, and it’s set to introduce some exciting new features, including a LeBron James skin, a new Underground POI, invading alien troops, and more.
Fortnite players are always hanging out for new content, and they’re about to get a whole lot of it in the upcoming patch.
When is the Fortnite v17.20 patch coming?
Initially, the patch was expected to drop on July 13 after some unexpected delays.
However, based on the influx of posts we’ve seen Epic Games do, including a couple of teasers, the consensus is that it will launch much earlier on July 6.
Fortnite v17.20 patch notes
LeBron James skin
In the lead-up to the patch, well-known and reliable leaker ShiinaBR claimed LeBron James would be the next ICON Series skin and followed it up by saying that he has “100% confirmation” that it will happen. And it turns out he was right.
It was only a matter of time before he splashed into the scene, considering his son, Bronny, is a member of the FaZe Clan. Now, he’s followed Neymar Jr.’s footsteps and become the next sports superstar to enter the Fortnite universe.
Invading Troops
Epic Games posted a tweet describing what appears to be an alien invasion on the verge of happening on Fortnite island.
“Heads up Saucers, this one’s a doozy!” they wrote. “Just intercepted an IO call that Alien ground troops have begun mobilizing west. Islanders should be on high alert.”
Underground POI
Last but not least, Epic Games also posted a teaser image that shows what appears to be a new underground POI.
It looks like a cave with a massive UFO half-submerged in the dirt below, which ties into the whole alien invasion theme.
Fortnite 17.20 bug fixes
In addition to new content and features, Epic Games is always looking to fix some bugs and issues with the game. Here’s a list of everything they intend to address in Patch 17.20 according to their official Trello board.
Battle Royale
- The button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on controller.
- ‘Hold Inventory button’ shortcut for accessing the Crafting menu is not working.
- Epic Chests may sometimes not provide any weapons in Arena.
- Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.
- Props drive vehicles erratically.
- Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team.
- “Bars” showing up as 0 in the Lobby upon opening the game.
- Cosmic Chest timers may remain on screen if a Bounty is poached.
- Fire temporarily disabled in Battle Lab.
Creative
- Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island.
Save the World
- Saurian Vigor perk stops working after respawn
General Issues
- Xbox players being exited from party when returning to Lobby.
- New items automatically equipped after being picked up.
- Unable to perform Last Forever Emote.
- Difficulty scrolling through player list in Voice Chat tab on controller.
- Xbox players may be unable to re-subscribe to Fortnite Crew.
