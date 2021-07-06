Fortnite update 17.20 early patch notes: LeBron, Underground POI, Invading Troops

Fortnite patch 17.20 is around the corner, and it’s set to introduce some exciting new features, including a LeBron James skin, a new Underground POI, invading alien troops, and more.

Fortnite players are always hanging out for new content, and they’re about to get a whole lot of it in the upcoming patch.

Here's everything we know about update v17.20.

When is the Fortnite v17.20 patch coming?

Initially, the patch was expected to drop on July 13 after some unexpected delays.

However, based on the influx of posts we’ve seen Epic Games do, including a couple of teasers, the consensus is that it will launch much earlier on July 6.

Fortnite v17.20 patch notes

LeBron James skin

In the lead-up to the patch, well-known and reliable leaker ShiinaBR claimed LeBron James would be the next ICON Series skin and followed it up by saying that he has “100% confirmation” that it will happen. And it turns out he was right.

It was only a matter of time before he splashed into the scene, considering his son, Bronny, is a member of the FaZe Clan. Now, he’s followed Neymar Jr.’s footsteps and become the next sports superstar to enter the Fortnite universe.

Invading Troops

Epic Games posted a tweet describing what appears to be an alien invasion on the verge of happening on Fortnite island.

“Heads up Saucers, this one’s a doozy!” they wrote. “Just intercepted an IO call that Alien ground troops have begun mobilizing west. Islanders should be on high alert.”

Heads up Saucers, this one’s a doozy! Just intercepted an IO call that Alien ground troops have begun mobilizing west. Islanders should be on high alert. #HotSaucersLeaks — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 5, 2021

Underground POI

Last but not least, Epic Games also posted a teaser image that shows what appears to be a new underground POI.

It looks like a cave with a massive UFO half-submerged in the dirt below, which ties into the whole alien invasion theme.

Fortnite 17.20 bug fixes

In addition to new content and features, Epic Games is always looking to fix some bugs and issues with the game. Here’s a list of everything they intend to address in Patch 17.20 according to their official Trello board.

Battle Royale

The button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on controller. We’re aware the button for Arena Division/tournament details is currently unresponsive on controller. We’re working on a fix for this issue.

‘Hold Inventory button’ shortcut for accessing the Crafting menu is not working. The ‘Hold Inventory button’ shortcut for the Crafting menu simply leads to the Inventory menu instead of the Crafting menu.

Epic Chests may sometimes not provide any weapons in Arena. We’re aware that sometimes players may search an Epic Chest in Arena and receive no weapon. We’re investigating the issue.

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles. We’re aware of an issue preventing players from using a Fishing Rod while in the passenger seat of a Motorboat or in the pick-up bed of an OG Bear truck.

Props drive vehicles erratically. Driving a vehicle while Disguised as a Prop causes the vehicle to drive erratically.

Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team. If a player leaves the team during a match, the team will be unable to open up a Cosmic Chest in the match.

“Bars” showing up as 0 in the Lobby upon opening the game. Upon opening the game, players’ Bar total will show up as 0 in the Lobby. This issue is visual only: players still have all of their Bars.

Cosmic Chest timers may remain on screen if a Bounty is poached. Players may continue to see the Cosmic Chest timer at 0:00 if they have an active Bounty that is poached by an enemy player while they are opening the chest.

Fire temporarily disabled in Battle Lab. To address a stability issue, fire has been temporarily disabled in Battle Lab.



Creative

Player can encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of Island. We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to encounter infinite loading screen when flying out of the Island.



Save the World

Saurian Vigor perk stops working after respawn The Saurian Vigor Perk (Restores Health every 5 seconds) would stop working after a player respawned.



General Issues