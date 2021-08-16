Fortnite update 17.40 early patch notes: Downtime details, Imposter Mode, bug fixes

Fortnite update 17.40 is almost here, and it’s set to bring a number of exciting features to the Island including a new ‘Imposter’ mode, the arrival of Wonder Woman, and more. Here, we have the early patch notes.

Season 7 of Fortnite has been absolutely jam-packed with content. So far, we’ve had Mothership abduction mini-games, the incredible Rift Tour complete with an Ariana Grande concert, and just recently, the long-awaited arrival of Superman.

But that doesn’t mean Epic Games are slowing down. In fact, according to leakers, v17.40 actually has more files/builds than v17.30 – which was the update that included The Rift Tour – so there should be some huge things on the way.

Here’s everything we know about v17.40 so far, including downtime details and the new features you’ll be able to enjoy when it goes live.

Fortnite update 17.40 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite v17.40 is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 17, at around 1AM PDT / 4AM EDT / 9AM BST.

However, a final time hasn’t been confirmed by Epic yet, so it could be an hour or two earlier.

Based on previous updates this season, downtime could last anywhere between 30 minutes up to two hours, depending on how much content is included in the update.

Fortnite update 17.40 patch notes

Imposter Mode

Epic Games have been hinting at a new mode in Fortnite for the past week that’s rumored to be called ‘Imposter Mode’. Based on teasers, it’s related to the Imagined Order and we’ll be looking for an imposter.

Some have speculated that this could have something to do with the recent rumors of an Among Us crossover, especially because of the name. We’ll just have to wait and see what this mode will entail.

One thing we do know is that it’s related to Fortnite lore, so we could see some pretty big story-related revelations happen in this mode.

Coral Castle will be abducted

It’s been teased for a while now that Coral Castle will be abducted, and it looks like it’s finally about to happen, as a new map shown in a recent FNCS stream showed the Fortnite POI looking very different…

If this follows in the footsteps of the recent abduction of Slurpy Swamp, players can expect to see the main building at the center of Coral Castle abducted, as well as some of the smaller buildings that surround it.

Wonder Woman finally arrives

Epic have announced that a Wonder Woman skin will be arriving in Fortnite on August 19, meaning the DC Comics trinity of Superman, Batman, and the Amazonian Warrior herself will finally be complete.

There will also be a Wonder Woman Cup taking place on August 18, where players will get the chance to earn the skin and back bling early – more information on that here.

Fortnite 17.40 bug fixes

As well as the new features listed above, Epic Games will also be shipping a number of Fortnite bug fixes with v17.40 that should help improve the overall gameplay experience.

Battle Royale Issues

Unable to proceed in Free Guy Quest chain.

Prop Disguise services temporarily disabled.

Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team.

Preferred Item Slots: Chug Cannon moving to incorrect slots.

Creative Issues

Barrier Device Issues Summary.

Latency issues on XL Islands.

Creative Island images may reset to the original thumbnail image.

Match Making Portal Slow to Update.

Save The World Issues

Wrong Event Ticket displayed on the Beyond Stellar Horizons quest.

Certain items do not count towards players “Search Anything” objective during re-supply mission.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite v17.40 so far. We’ll keep this article updated as new details are announced by Epic, so make sure you check back soon!