Ali-A reveals teasers for future Fortnite Season 5 crossovers & skins

Fortnite streamer Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has shared some juicy teasers of what players can expect from the future of Season 5, and it looks like we’re getting even more iconic crossovers.

Fans initially thought that skins and weapons based on The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda would be the biggest crossover of Fortnite Season 5, but then along came God of War’s Kratos and rumors of an appearance from Halo’s Master Chief.

Epic Games promised to bring “even more hunters from the realities beyond” to Fortnite Season 5 following The Mandalorian’s debut, and they’ve now given us teasers of who they could be with a mystery gift box sent to popular streamer Ali-A.

The package arrived in a real-life version of Jonesy’s backpack – which the character lost after entering the Zero Point in the Season 5 trailer – and included a number of seemingly-random items that actually hint at future bounty hunters.

“He loses his backpack, and where has it ended up? It’s ended up at my house,” explained Ali-A. “The world of Fortnite and real-life are combining yet again, starting to merge in some weird joint reality. So we need to open this thing, up and see what Agent Jonesy was storing in his bag.”

Fortnite Season 5 crossover skins teasers

The bag contains 18 items in total, all of which are linked to future bounty hunters. It’s assumed that these will be skins and other cosmetics that the player can either purchase or unlock as Season 5 progresses.

You can see the list of items, as well as the characters they could be hinting at with a little help from Reddit sleuths, below:

Fans believe this is a clue towards Baby Yoda, who was already revealed as a back bling for The Mandalorian.

This could be in reference to The Terminator or a character from Men In Black.

This is likely pointing towards a fighter of some sort. Potentially something from Street Fighter? Or maybe The Rock – he did recently hint at a skin in the game.

Probably a reference to Mave, who has a shark style that changes her legs to a fin when she swims.

This could be a reference to the Midas Touch, hinting at a Female Midas skin.

It seems pretty obvious that this is pointing to Reese.

It's a loose link, but this could be hinting at Metroid's outer-space bounty hunter Samus Aran, who is already heavily-speculated to join the game.

This one is linked to Kondor.

Could we be in for another Marvel character with the arrival of Ant-Man?

This one is a hint at Lexa, the anime-style character who's proven a hit with fans.

This could be a reference to The Matrix's red and blue pill scene. There is a fourth movie coming out in 2021, so the timing would make sense.

This could be a reference to Kratos, who was recently added to the game. He has red markings across his body.

This is another new Fortnite Season 5 character, Menace.

These could hint at a number of characters, but potentially Halo's Master Chief or Metal Gear Solid's Snake.

This could be a hint at Predator, as Arnold Schwarzenegger's character covers himself in mud to disguise his body heat in the movies.

This one's clearly Mancake, an NPC and skin players have already seen.

This could be a hint at The Witcher, or it could be Uncharted's Nathan Drake.

Some fans believe this could be Scout from Team Fortress 2.

Many of these are just speculation for now, but we’ll find out which characters each item hints at as Fortnite gets deeper into Season 5. The Predator seems like a definite shout, as there have been hints at a crossover popping up throughout the game already.

We also know that there will be more video game icons coming soon. After the addition of Kratos, a new cosmetics category called the Gaming Legends Series was created, with rumors of a Master Chief skin being the next to join.