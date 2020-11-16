Ali-A discovers secret Galactus event 'teaser' on Fortnite next-gen - Dexerto

YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has stumbled upon what appears to be a hidden map change in Fortnite next-gen, and he thinks it’s going to link up with the Season 4 ending event.

The game’s current season started up in August of this year and has been all about Marvel characters again, with the world eating Galactus expected to finally descend upon the map to kick off the next major update.

A few clues about the character’s arrival have already been seen dotted around the island, but this one is a little stranger than anything we’ve seen before. What could be a secret lair appears to be shining in the background when dropping into the game, and Epic Games haven’t confirmed what it is just yet.

Ali-A finds big Fortnite Galactus clue

On November 15, the popular content creator uploaded a video about free skins and how to claim them – which relates to the new Surf Strider bundle players can pick up, by following a few simple steps.

Though, aside from that, he did pause for a quick moment to show off one of his latest discoveries. In the distance, a small glimmer of light can be seen on another island, which might be another indication about how this Season 4 ending event will play out.

Ali-A shows off the location at 3:04 below.

He says: “You see that light there, off in the distance. I first noticed that when I jumped on next-gen version of Fortnite. That light is super obvious, we don’t know what it is right now, but could play a huge part in a live event or some part of the story.”

Ali-A urged players to keep looking over at the distant islands in the near future, to see if any other changes emerge from this discovery. Of course, in the past, he’s been the fastest to notice many changes like this in-game, and he could be onto a big find here again.

Whether or not Galactus has already landed over there, plotting, remains to be seen.