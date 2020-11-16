 Ali-A discovers secret Galactus event 'teaser' on Fortnite next-gen - Dexerto
Ali-A discovers secret Galactus event ‘teaser’ on Fortnite next-gen

Published: 16/Nov/2020 12:08

by David Purcell
Ali-A and Fortnite Galactus
Ali-A / Epic Games

Ali-A Fortnite Season 4

YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has stumbled upon what appears to be a hidden map change in Fortnite next-gen, and he thinks it’s going to link up with the Season 4 ending event. 

The game’s current season started up in August of this year and has been all about Marvel characters again, with the world eating Galactus expected to finally descend upon the map to kick off the next major update.

A few clues about the character’s arrival have already been seen dotted around the island, but this one is a little stranger than anything we’ve seen before. What could be a secret lair appears to be shining in the background when dropping into the game, and Epic Games haven’t confirmed what it is just yet.

Gorger drone in Fortnite
Epic Games
Gorger drones have already appeared in Fortnite, holding a Galactus Gun.

Ali-A finds big Fortnite Galactus clue

On November 15, the popular content creator uploaded a video about free skins and how to claim them – which relates to the new Surf Strider bundle players can pick up, by following a few simple steps.

Though, aside from that, he did pause for a quick moment to show off one of his latest discoveries. In the distance, a small glimmer of light can be seen on another island, which might be another indication about how this Season 4 ending event will play out.

Ali-A shows off the location at 3:04 below. 

He says: “You see that light there, off in the distance. I first noticed that when I jumped on next-gen version of Fortnite. That light is super obvious, we don’t know what it is right now, but could play a huge part in a live event or some part of the story.”

Ali-A urged players to keep looking over at the distant islands in the near future, to see if any other changes emerge from this discovery. Of course, in the past, he’s been the fastest to notice many changes like this in-game, and he could be onto a big find here again.

Whether or not Galactus has already landed over there, plotting, remains to be seen.

How to get Fortnite’s free Surf Strider bundle

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:29

by Connor Bennett
Surf Strider fortnite skin with the Fortnite logo
Intel

Epic Games have teamed up with Intel for an exclusive Fortnite cosmetics bundle – the Splash Squadron – which contains the Surf Strider skin. Here’s how you can get your hands on it. 

As Fortnite’s battle royale mode has progressed through the years, Epic Games have teamed up with different brands and entities for some impressive crossovers – ranging from a simple skin to a full-blown event. 

In addition to these, typically one-off crossovers, they also have deals in place where players can grab free skins on a semi-regular basis for things like playing on a certain platform or using a certain peripheral. 

We’ve seen this time and time again with the PlayStation celebration bundles, but now, it’s the turn of PC players who use Intel hardware as they can get the Splash Squadron set. 

Intel promo shot of the Splash Squadron bundle
Intel
The Splash Squadron bundle comes courtesy of Epic teaming up with Intel.

How to get Fortnite’s Splash Squadron bundle

As we’ve mentioned, this set is only available for PC players who use certain pieces of Intel hardware so don’t get your hopes up if you aren’t eligible – it probably won’t be available to anyone else.

If you are eligible though, there are a few hoops you’ll have to jump through before you can claim the skin. 

You’ll have to head to the specific Intel page for the bundle, create an account, and then link it with your Epic Games account. To make things easier, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has dropped a step-by-step guide that you can follow below:

  1. Head over to softwareoffer.intel.com/Bonus
  2. Create a Digital Hub account
  3. Click ‘Redeem Offer’ and follow the steps to check your CPU is eligible for the bonus
  4. Complete the short survey
  5. Download the apps that are then shown 
  6. Link your Intel account to your Epic account
  7. The cosmetics bundle will now be yours!

Once it’s all verified and connected, the bundle will be waiting for you as a gift in Fortnite – you won’t have to redeem a code or download a free pack from the Item Store. 

You’ll then be able to rock the exclusive set – which contains a skin, pickaxe, and glider – during matches. It should prove to be a pretty rare set too, so you should get some bragging rights over other players.