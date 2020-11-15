 NICKMERCS explains why he’s considering playing Fortnite on Twitch again - Dexerto
Fortnite

NICKMERCS explains why he’s considering playing Fortnite on Twitch again

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:38

by Joe Craven
Epic Games/Twitch: NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS

FaZe Clan content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that he could be making a return to Fortnite streams soon, explaining that he misses playing the game live on Twitch. 

NICKMERCS has been part of the gaming community for some time, making his name initially as a professional Gears of War player. 

However, he has since found incredible success off the back of Fortnite Battle Royale, amassing millions of followers thanks to his controller gameplay and comedic commentaries. 

Like many other Fortnite content creators and competitors, he moved away from the title in its second chapter, citing declining seasons, mechs and SBMM as reasons for moving to other titles. 

Fortnite Season 4 supeheroes
Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has a distinctly ‘super’ feel to it.

The last few months on Kolcheff’s stream have been dominated by other titles, mainly Call of Duty: Warzone. 

On November 14, though, Kolcheff took many by surprise by stating his desire to return to Fortnite again, explaining that he’s considering re-adding it into his library of video games to stream. 

“Bro I miss playing Fortnite,” he tweeted. “Some of the best times I’ve ever had, gaming. Considering throwin’ it back in the rotation.”

Given Kolcheff’s love for Warzone and his acrimonious split from Fortnite, many were taken aback by the statement, including fellow Twitch streamer DrLupo, who said: “I’ll take tweets I never thought I’d see for 800”. 

Many also thought the release of Black Ops Cold War would signal primarily CoD content for the near future. Although he was not a big fan of the BOCW beta, the new Treyarch title will overlap with Warzone and become integral to the future of the battle royale. 

Whether Kolcheff makes a meaningful return to Fortnite or just streams it for a couple of games remains to be seen, but fans of Epic Games’ battle royale should keep their eyes on his Twitch channel in the coming days. 

Fortnite

Fortnite X Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+

Published: 14/Nov/2020 21:50 Updated: 14/Nov/2020 23:39

by Daniel Megarry
Disney / Epic Games

Disney+ Fortnite Season 4

News of a collaboration between Fortnite and Disney+ has been officially announced, with players being offered two free months on the streaming service as a reward for purchasing skins or V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 has introduced some of the most beloved Marvel superheroes and villains to the game, either as skins or by having their abilities playable in the game. Seeing the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Storm in the Fortnite universe has been a highlight.

Now, Fortnite’s partnership with Disney, who owns both the Marvel and Star Wars IPs, is about to get even stronger with a Disney+ collaboration incoming.

Fortnite players will be able to get 2 months of Disney+ for free

According to Marvel on Twitter, players who purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase from the in-game store from Nov 13 until December 31, 2020, will get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free.

If you made any real-money purchases in Fortnite from November 6 after 10 AM ET, you’re still eligible for the promotion as well. Just visit fortnite.com/disneyplus beginning to redeem your subscription.

The collaboration means that fans will be able to stream all their favorite Marvel movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Scarlet Witch series WandaVision, for free.

One additional note, if you have already had or used a Disney+ free trial in the past, you will sadly not be eligible. Like Spiderman says “everybody gets one.”

Fortnite x Marvel Epic Games
Epic Games / Marvel
Fortnite players will be able to get two months free of Disney+ with in-store purchases

Fortnite fans are hoping for more Disney crossovers

As well as getting Disney+ for free, the promo has players hyped about other potential crossovers between Fortnite and Disney properties. Many are hoping for skins based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian characters to appear in the game in future seasons.

Others speculated that there could be even bigger things in the works from Disney and Fortnite’s team-up, with one fan writing: “There better be a Fortnite Disney Plus series in the works.”

With Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite coming to an end soon, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that an event planned to round off the season will be “the biggest ever” – you can find out more about that here.