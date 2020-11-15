NICKMERCS explains why he’s considering playing Fortnite on Twitch again - Dexerto

FaZe Clan content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that he could be making a return to Fortnite streams soon, explaining that he misses playing the game live on Twitch.

NICKMERCS has been part of the gaming community for some time, making his name initially as a professional Gears of War player.

However, he has since found incredible success off the back of Fortnite Battle Royale, amassing millions of followers thanks to his controller gameplay and comedic commentaries.

Like many other Fortnite content creators and competitors, he moved away from the title in its second chapter, citing declining seasons, mechs and SBMM as reasons for moving to other titles.

The last few months on Kolcheff’s stream have been dominated by other titles, mainly Call of Duty: Warzone.

On November 14, though, Kolcheff took many by surprise by stating his desire to return to Fortnite again, explaining that he’s considering re-adding it into his library of video games to stream.

“Bro I miss playing Fortnite,” he tweeted. “Some of the best times I’ve ever had, gaming. Considering throwin’ it back in the rotation.”

Given Kolcheff’s love for Warzone and his acrimonious split from Fortnite, many were taken aback by the statement, including fellow Twitch streamer DrLupo, who said: “I’ll take tweets I never thought I’d see for 800”.

Many also thought the release of Black Ops Cold War would signal primarily CoD content for the near future. Although he was not a big fan of the BOCW beta, the new Treyarch title will overlap with Warzone and become integral to the future of the battle royale.

Whether Kolcheff makes a meaningful return to Fortnite or just streams it for a couple of games remains to be seen, but fans of Epic Games’ battle royale should keep their eyes on his Twitch channel in the coming days.