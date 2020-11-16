 How to get Fortnite's free Surf Strider bundle - Dexerto
How to get Fortnite’s free Surf Strider bundle

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:29

by Connor Bennett
Surf Strider fortnite skin with the Fortnite logo
Intel

Epic Games have teamed up with Intel for an exclusive Fortnite cosmetics bundle – the Splash Squadron – which contains the Surf Strider skin. Here’s how you can get your hands on it. 

As Fortnite’s battle royale mode has progressed through the years, Epic Games have teamed up with different brands and entities for some impressive crossovers – ranging from a simple skin to a full-blown event. 

In addition to these, typically one-off crossovers, they also have deals in place where players can grab free skins on a semi-regular basis for things like playing on a certain platform or using a certain peripheral. 

We’ve seen this time and time again with the PlayStation celebration bundles, but now, it’s the turn of PC players who use Intel hardware as they can get the Splash Squadron set. 

Intel promo shot of the Splash Squadron bundle
Intel
The Splash Squadron bundle comes courtesy of Epic teaming up with Intel.

How to get Fortnite’s Splash Squadron bundle

As we’ve mentioned, this set is only available for PC players who use certain pieces of Intel hardware so don’t get your hopes up if you aren’t eligible – it probably won’t be available to anyone else.

If you are eligible though, there are a few hoops you’ll have to jump through before you can claim the skin. 

You’ll have to head to the specific Intel page for the bundle, create an account, and then link it with your Epic Games account. To make things easier, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has dropped a step-by-step guide that you can follow below:

  1. Head over to softwareoffer.intel.com/Bonus
  2. Create a Digital Hub account
  3. Click ‘Redeem Offer’ and follow the steps to check your CPU is eligible for the bonus
  4. Complete the short survey
  5. Download the apps that are then shown 
  6. Link your Intel account to your Epic account
  7. The cosmetics bundle will now be yours!

Once it’s all verified and connected, the bundle will be waiting for you as a gift in Fortnite – you won’t have to redeem a code or download a free pack from the Item Store. 

You’ll then be able to rock the exclusive set – which contains a skin, pickaxe, and glider – during matches. It should prove to be a pretty rare set too, so you should get some bragging rights over other players.

NICKMERCS explains why he’s considering playing Fortnite on Twitch again

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:38

by Joe Craven
Epic Games/Twitch: NICKMERCS

NICKMERCS

FaZe Clan content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed that he could be making a return to Fortnite streams soon, explaining that he misses playing the game live on Twitch. 

NICKMERCS has been part of the gaming community for some time, making his name initially as a professional Gears of War player. 

However, he has since found incredible success off the back of Fortnite Battle Royale, amassing millions of followers thanks to his controller gameplay and comedic commentaries. 

Like many other Fortnite content creators and competitors, he moved away from the title in its second chapter, citing declining seasons, mechs and SBMM as reasons for moving to other titles. 

Fortnite Season 4 supeheroes
Epic Games
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has a distinctly ‘super’ feel to it.

The last few months on Kolcheff’s stream have been dominated by other titles, mainly Call of Duty: Warzone. 

On November 14, though, Kolcheff took many by surprise by stating his desire to return to Fortnite again, explaining that he’s considering re-adding it into his library of video games to stream. 

“Bro I miss playing Fortnite,” he tweeted. “Some of the best times I’ve ever had, gaming. Considering throwin’ it back in the rotation.”

Given Kolcheff’s love for Warzone and his acrimonious split from Fortnite, many were taken aback by the statement, including fellow Twitch streamer DrLupo, who said: “I’ll take tweets I never thought I’d see for 800”. 

Many also thought the release of Black Ops Cold War would signal primarily CoD content for the near future. Although he was not a big fan of the BOCW beta, the new Treyarch title will overlap with Warzone and become integral to the future of the battle royale. 

Whether Kolcheff makes a meaningful return to Fortnite or just streams it for a couple of games remains to be seen, but fans of Epic Games’ battle royale should keep their eyes on his Twitch channel in the coming days. 