How to get Fortnite's free Surf Strider bundle - Dexerto

Epic Games have teamed up with Intel for an exclusive Fortnite cosmetics bundle – the Splash Squadron – which contains the Surf Strider skin. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

As Fortnite’s battle royale mode has progressed through the years, Epic Games have teamed up with different brands and entities for some impressive crossovers – ranging from a simple skin to a full-blown event.

In addition to these, typically one-off crossovers, they also have deals in place where players can grab free skins on a semi-regular basis for things like playing on a certain platform or using a certain peripheral.

We’ve seen this time and time again with the PlayStation celebration bundles, but now, it’s the turn of PC players who use Intel hardware as they can get the Splash Squadron set.

How to get Fortnite’s Splash Squadron bundle

As we’ve mentioned, this set is only available for PC players who use certain pieces of Intel hardware so don’t get your hopes up if you aren’t eligible – it probably won’t be available to anyone else.

If you are eligible though, there are a few hoops you’ll have to jump through before you can claim the skin.

You’ll have to head to the specific Intel page for the bundle, create an account, and then link it with your Epic Games account. To make things easier, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has dropped a step-by-step guide that you can follow below:

Head over to softwareoffer.intel.com/Bonus Create a Digital Hub account Click ‘Redeem Offer’ and follow the steps to check your CPU is eligible for the bonus Complete the short survey Download the apps that are then shown Link your Intel account to your Epic account The cosmetics bundle will now be yours!

Once it’s all verified and connected, the bundle will be waiting for you as a gift in Fortnite – you won’t have to redeem a code or download a free pack from the Item Store.

You’ll then be able to rock the exclusive set – which contains a skin, pickaxe, and glider – during matches. It should prove to be a pretty rare set too, so you should get some bragging rights over other players.