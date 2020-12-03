5 Star Wars skins Fortnite Season 5 should add next - Dexerto

With the introduction of The Mandalorian to Fortnite Season 5, there’s a very real chance more Star Wars characters could be on the way.

The Star Wars universe first crossed over with Fortnite back in 2019. To promote the release of The Rise of Skywalker, character skins including Finn and Rey were added, as well as a number of items and cosmetics based on the franchise.

Now, Chapter 2 Season 5 of the game has arrived and brought with it another Star Wars crossover based on The Mandalorian, the hit Disney+ spin-off series that’s taken the world by storm.

Epic have teased “even more hunters from the realities beyond” will join Season 5, which has got fans speculating on who exactly they could be. With Mando and Baby Yoda already appearing, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect more Star Wars favorites to join the fight.

This seems even more feasible given Fortnite’s ongoing partnerships with Disney, who now own Star Wars. After a whole season dedicated to Marvel superheroes and villains, players can also get two months free Disney+ for making a purchase in the Item Store.

Given the uncertain future of Star Wars movies, it’s likely any new additions would also be taken from The Mandalorian – or one of the other upcoming Disney+ series that are in the works. As fans will know, there’s plenty of exciting characters to choose from.

Ahsoka Tano

There was an incredible amount of buzz surrounding The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, and the show more than lived up to the hype. Fans were unanimous in their praise for Rosario Dawson’s portrayal, and they’re looking forward to seeing more of her.

With so much excitement surrounding the character, it seems obvious that if any current Star Wars character will be added to Fortnite in the near future, it’s Ahsoka.

Boba Fett

Another character who’s caused waves in the Star Wars universe of late is Boba Fett. After months of teasing and speculation, he briefly appeared in the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, and it got fans from all corners of the galaxy talking.

It shows that fans are still craving more from the bounty hunter. Even better, he’s visually very similar to The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, so it shouldn’t be that hard to create. Make it happen, Epic.

Bo-Katan Kryze

Just like Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze is another animated Star Wars character who made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2. There might not have been quite as much hype surrounding her appearance, but she’s still a beloved character among longtime fans.

We sadly only got to see her for one episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian – here’s hoping we get to see her again in the Fortnite universe. Maybe as part of a Clone Wars celebration?

Obi-Wan Kenobi

With a highly-anticipated new Disney+ spin-off series in the works, it would make a lot of sense for Obi-Wan Kenobi to get his own skin in Fortnite. There’ll be renewed interest in the character, and he’s already one of the franchise’s most iconic Jedi warriors.

This one could be a while off, depending on when Obi-Wan’s spin-off series debuts (it’s currently expected to start filming in January 2021), but Fortnite could surprise us by releasing it early to build up some hype for the series.

Darth Vader

If there’s one Star Wars character that would cause a meltdown for Fortnite fans, it’s probably Darth Vader. He’s also arguably one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history, so a Fortnite skin would appeal to more than just fans of the franchise.

While the idea of Vader in Fortnite would’ve sounded like fanfiction when the game first launched, it now seems like a very real possibility, thanks to Disney and Fortnite’s huge collaborations.

One fan has even created a pretty epic concept design for what Vader could look like in the game.

