 5 Star Wars skins Fortnite Season 5 should add next - Dexerto
Fortnite

5 Star Wars skins Fortnite Season 5 should add next

Published: 3/Dec/2020 15:03

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Star Wars skins
Disney / Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

With the introduction of The Mandalorian to Fortnite Season 5, there’s a very real chance more Star Wars characters could be on the way. 

The Star Wars universe first crossed over with Fortnite back in 2019. To promote the release of The Rise of Skywalker, character skins including Finn and Rey were added, as well as a number of items and cosmetics based on the franchise.

Now, Chapter 2 Season 5 of the game has arrived and brought with it another Star Wars crossover based on The Mandalorian, the hit Disney+ spin-off series that’s taken the world by storm.

Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in Fortnite
Epic Games
The Mandalorian is the latest Star Wars character to join Fortnite

Epic have teased “even more hunters from the realities beyond” will join Season 5, which has got fans speculating on who exactly they could be. With Mando and Baby Yoda already appearing, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect more Star Wars favorites to join the fight.

This seems even more feasible given Fortnite’s ongoing partnerships with Disney, who now own Star Wars. After a whole season dedicated to Marvel superheroes and villains, players can also get two months free Disney+ for making a purchase in the Item Store.

Given the uncertain future of Star Wars movies, it’s likely any new additions would also be taken from The Mandalorian – or one of the other upcoming Disney+ series that are in the works. As fans will know, there’s plenty of exciting characters to choose from.

Ahsoka Tano

Disney
Ahsoka Tano recently made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

There was an incredible amount of buzz surrounding The Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut in The Mandalorian, and the show more than lived up to the hype. Fans were unanimous in their praise for Rosario Dawson’s portrayal, and they’re looking forward to seeing more of her.

With so much excitement surrounding the character, it seems obvious that if any current Star Wars character will be added to Fortnite in the near future, it’s Ahsoka.

Boba Fett

boba fett star wars
Disney
Bounty hunter Boba Fett became a fan favorite in the original trilogy

Another character who’s caused waves in the Star Wars universe of late is Boba Fett. After months of teasing and speculation, he briefly appeared in the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, and it got fans from all corners of the galaxy talking.

It shows that fans are still craving more from the bounty hunter. Even better, he’s visually very similar to The Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, so it shouldn’t be that hard to create. Make it happen, Epic.

Bo-Katan Kryze

Lucasfilm
Bo-Katan was one of the main Mandalorian heroes in The Clone Wars series

Just like Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze is another animated Star Wars character who made the jump to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2. There might not have been quite as much hype surrounding her appearance, but she’s still a beloved character among longtime fans.

We sadly only got to see her for one episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian – here’s hoping we get to see her again in the Fortnite universe. Maybe as part of a Clone Wars celebration?

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars
Disney
With Obi-Wan getting his own spin-off series, a skin seems inevitable

With a highly-anticipated new Disney+ spin-off series in the works, it would make a lot of sense for Obi-Wan Kenobi to get his own skin in Fortnite. There’ll be renewed interest in the character, and he’s already one of the franchise’s most iconic Jedi warriors.

This one could be a while off, depending on when Obi-Wan’s spin-off series debuts (it’s currently expected to start filming in January 2021), but Fortnite could surprise us by releasing it early to build up some hype for the series.

Darth Vader

Darth Vader Star Wars
Disney
Darth Vader could be one of the most popular Fortnite skins if it happens

If there’s one Star Wars character that would cause a meltdown for Fortnite fans, it’s probably Darth Vader. He’s also arguably one of the most iconic villains in cinematic history, so a Fortnite skin would appeal to more than just fans of the franchise.

While the idea of Vader in Fortnite would’ve sounded like fanfiction when the game first launched, it now seems like a very real possibility, thanks to Disney and Fortnite’s huge collaborations.

One fan has even created a pretty epic concept design for what Vader could look like in the game.

Excitement for Season 5 of Fortnite is currently at fever pitch, and we’re keeping you in the loop with the latest news, guides, and updates over on our dedicated Fortnite page.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 20:15

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.