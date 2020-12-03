Fortnite Halo Master Chief skin leaked and coming soon

New leaks suggest that Halo’s iconic Master Chief character might be coming to Fortnite, as the collaborations keep coming in to Epic Games’ hit battle royale title.

In recent Fortnite seasons, we’ve already seen Marvel characters make their way into the game and, for Season 5, a collaboration with The Mandalorian brings new cosmetics and challenges to the game.

For the strong legion of fans of the Halo series though, whether they still play it regularly or not, the idea of playing as Master Chief in Fortnite will be a hugely exciting one.

Here’s what we know about Master Chief in Fortnite so far.

Is Master Chief coming to Fortnite?

While there has been no official confirmation or even a hint from Fortnite or Halo devs Bungie, the leaks are starting to grace the internet, bringing the character that the entire Halo story is based around to the daunting battle royale island.

After an initial tweet from FNBRLeaks suggested that there would be a collaboration in the future — including a Red vs Blue LTM (Red and Blue are the two teams in Halo) as well as cosmetics — it was backed up with screenshots of the rumored cosmetics.

As you can see in the tweet below, there is allegedly a Master Chief outfit coming to the game, as well as a Lil’ Warthog Emote and a UNSC Pelican Glider arriving, both from the Halo series.

Here's some images of the Halo Cosmetics, these are confirmed to be real. https://t.co/kycgIuSSWl pic.twitter.com/y4umAc8Udu — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) December 3, 2020

When is Master Chief coming to Fortnite?

As for when the leaked Master Chief is due to arrive, we don’t have much information yet. On December 2, leaks revealed that God of War’s Kratos will be arriving in Fortnite during Season 5.

Some fans have theorized that Kratos could be arriving in Season 5 for PlayStation fans (as God of War is a PlayStation exclusive) whereas Master Chief could be the Xbox alternative, with Halo being Xbox-exclusive.

If they do come at or around the same time, Season 5 is due to end on March 16, so expect to see these arrive by then if they’re both expected this season.

As always, take these leaks with a pinch of salt — while they come from reliable sources, we never the full details on these until Epic Games confirm them, so we’ll just have to wait and see.