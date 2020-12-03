Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite Halo Master Chief skin leaked and coming soon

Published: 3/Dec/2020 12:15

by Jacob Hale
Epic Games/Bungie

Share

Fortnite Season 5

New leaks suggest that Halo’s iconic Master Chief character might be coming to Fortnite, as the collaborations keep coming in to Epic Games’ hit battle royale title.

In recent Fortnite seasons, we’ve already seen Marvel characters make their way into the game and, for Season 5, a collaboration with The Mandalorian brings new cosmetics and challenges to the game.

For the strong legion of fans of the Halo series though, whether they still play it regularly or not, the idea of playing as Master Chief in Fortnite will be a hugely exciting one.

Here’s what we know about Master Chief in Fortnite so far.

Halo Infinite cover Master Chief
Bungie
Halo Infinite is due to release soon, making it the perfect time for a Fortnite collab.

Is Master Chief coming to Fortnite?

While there has been no official confirmation or even a hint from Fortnite or Halo devs Bungie, the leaks are starting to grace the internet, bringing the character that the entire Halo story is based around to the daunting battle royale island.

After an initial tweet from FNBRLeaks suggested that there would be a collaboration in the future — including a Red vs Blue LTM (Red and Blue are the two teams in Halo) as well as cosmetics — it was backed up with screenshots of the rumored cosmetics.

As you can see in the tweet below, there is allegedly a Master Chief outfit coming to the game, as well as a Lil’ Warthog Emote and a UNSC Pelican Glider arriving, both from the Halo series.

When is Master Chief coming to Fortnite?

As for when the leaked Master Chief is due to arrive, we don’t have much information yet. On December 2, leaks revealed that God of War’s Kratos will be arriving in Fortnite during Season 5.

Some fans have theorized that Kratos could be arriving in Season 5 for PlayStation fans (as God of War is a PlayStation exclusive) whereas Master Chief could be the Xbox alternative, with Halo being Xbox-exclusive.

If they do come at or around the same time, Season 5 is due to end on March 16, so expect to see these arrive by then if they’re both expected this season.

As always, take these leaks with a pinch of salt — while they come from reliable sources, we never the full details on these until Epic Games confirm them, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.