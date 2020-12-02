God of War Kratos skin coming to Fortnite Season 5: what we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is officially here, which means there’s a ton of leaks for the game that have been swarming the internet. One notable skin that’s leaked is that of Kratos from the God of War series, which looks very likely to be coming soon.

Fortnite’s crossovers usually involve some pretty heavy hitters. Season 4 had an entire Marvel-themed battle pass, which pretty much takes the cake for crossovers in the battle royale game’s long history.

That being said, it seems like these crossovers not only aren’t stopping but they’re now involving other equally popular franchises, such as God of War, one of the most critically-acclaimed game series out there.

According to a brand new leak, Kratos, the main character from GoW, will be making his way into Fortnite in the very near future. Apparently, fans have been receiving ads for the skin ahead of time on the PlayStation Store. Because of this, we even know exactly what the skin looks like:

Kratos will be a skin soon! (Reposted for a better image) pic.twitter.com/S6lgYMcGJR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 2, 2020

PlayStation tease Kratos skin in Jonesy recording

So far, this has yet to be 100% confirmed and until it is, this should only be taken as nothing more than a leak. That being said, soon after the content began surfacing, PlayStation themselves teased it in an audio file they posted of a recording that Fortnite’s Jonesy made as a note to himself.

“Reality log #32. Note to self, do not research targets before transporting them to the island because if you do, you might find out a few things you really don’t wanna know like, I don’t know know, for example, the next guy that you’re picking up has literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands in a fit on uncontrollable rage. *sigh* Here we go”.

While neither Kratos nor God of War are specifically mentioned in the recording, there’s almost no doubt who Jonesy is talking about – not many game characters out there have “literally vanquished multiple gods with his bare hands.”

When is the God of War Kratos skin coming to Fortnite?

There are two big questions surrounding the sudden appearance of Kratos as a Fortnite skin: when will it get added to the game and what other items will be included. To answer the first question – no one knows yet, although it seems likelier that Epic Games will add it sooner rather than later.

As for any other themed cosmetics, it would be shocking if the outfit didn’t come with the character’s iconic Leviathan ax as a usable pickaxe, along with perhaps an emote of him yelling ferociously as well as some sort of back-bling.

The only bad news is – well, if you’re not on a PS4 or PS5 – this skin will almost certainly be exclusive to PlayStation users since GoW is a PS-exclusive franchise. Also, Epic have done numerous similar promotions with Sony before, such as the PlayStation bundles that would get released every few months early in Fortnite’s existence.