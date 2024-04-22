Taco Bell is finally bringing back one of its most popular limited-time items

Taco Bell have announced some exciting news, as they’re bringing back a fan favorite to menus for a limited time.

Throughout the years, Taco Bell have made many new additions to menus, only to strip them away after a short stint. We saw this with the release of their nacho cheese dips in 2023, which had people undertaking insane TikTok challenges to try and keep them on menus.

We’ve also seen popular items make a comeback after viral demand from fans. This was certainly the case for the Double Decker Taco, with many voicing that the item was their “first fast food love.”

Article continues after ad

Now Taco Bell are bringing back a fan-favorite that has been added and discontinued a whopping ten times. The item in question is, of course, the ever-popular Nacho Fries.

They are undoubtedly the chain’s best-selling item, with 53 million orders in the first two months after their launch in 2018, making up roughly a quarter of all items sold at Taco Bell that year.

Article continues after ad

Speculation as to why they’re not a permanent fixture on menus has often been attributed to freezer space, though this has never been confirmed by the chain.

Officially called the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, these will be launched on April 25, 2024, priced at $4.99.

Article continues after ad

The new Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries feature a blend of serrano and habanero peppers combined with ranch sauce, creating a twist on the fan classic.

“We’re thrilled to bring back fan-favorite Nacho Fries for their 11th return, in a whole new way, with an extra flavorful partnership with Secret Aardvark,” said Liz Matthews, Global Food Innovations Officer.

“Secret Aardvark’s dedication to bold flavors and culinary innovation makes them the perfect partner for Taco Bell and our iconic Nacho Fries. Together, we’re taking flavor exploration to new heights, ensuring our fans experience the ultimate taste sensation with every bite.”

Article continues after ad

Taco Bell also went viral in March, after a worker claimed that their new menu item was “the best addition they’ve ever made.”