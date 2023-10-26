Taco Bell superfan tries to save vegan cheese cups with insane TikTok eating challenge

A viral video on TikTok shows a young woman who has just undertaken a new eating challenge, where she eats as many Taco Bell cheese cups as possible.

In September, Taco Bell released their new vegan cheese cups. This was a big moment for fans, who appreciated the chain catering to vegan customers. Videos circulated around TikTok, with many popular food bloggers trying it for the first time.

However, as we’ve witnessed with other menu items, it’s no guarantee that a product will stand the test of time, and become a staple of the brand’s menu.

Article continues after ad

This is what TikToker, notclarabell, addresses in her video. In a bid to make vegan nacho cheese cups a permanent fixture of the Taco Bell menu, she decided to play her part in securing its inclusion.

Article continues after ad

What does the challenge entail?

Her viral video, which has now received over 28k views, shows Clara clutching a bag of chips, and dipping them into a Taco Bell nacho cheese cup as many times as possible.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

She explains, “Me eating my 60th Taco Bell nacho cheese this week because if enough people don’t buy them they’ll take them off the menu”.

Article continues after ad

Fans rallied in support of the challenge, with one commenter lamenting, “Taco Bell never keeps anything may as well accept it”. Another praised Clara, calling her ”the hero we didn’t know we needed”.

However, others weren’t so impressed with the vegan menu item, claiming that “The smell of it makes me want to throw up, someone please take it away”. Similarly, another claimed, “I work there and it smells so BAD”.

Article continues after ad

Despite Clara’s efforts, it seems that the popular chain have already removed the item in several regions across the US. Many claimed that it was no longer available to buy in their local Taco Bell, and one worker stated “Sorry yall, Taco Bell employee here and it’s already not able to order once it’s gone it’s gone”.