Fan-favorite Taco Bell x Cheez-It test items are finally coming to stores

Taco Bell tested two Cheez-It menu items back in 2022 and they will officially be coming to stores in 2024 due to popular demand.

Taco Bell tested out two Cheez-It menu items in one store in Irvine, California and people were going crazy for this collab that combined two gods of the snack world. And now, these items will officially be coming to stores nationwide in 2024.

Taco Bell held a fan-focused event back in February 2024 called Live Más Live where they allowed fans to see their plans for the year ahead, previewed new menu items and treated their fans to free food and merch.

At this event, The Bell announced that the Cheez-It collab would be coming to stores after passing its testing stage.

Expect to see some super-sized cheesy snacks

Taco Bell The new collab is said to drop in Summer 2024.

The first menu item that will be available is a take on a classic Mexican tostada, but instead of a fried tortilla base, you can expect to be chowing down on a giant Cheez-It topped with season beef, salsa, sour cream, and lettuce. The Cheez-It tostado is 16 times the size of a regular Cheez-It and will be available to be purchased on its own so you can accompany it with any Taco Bell meal. Time to get creative.

The other new menu item is a Cheez-It Crunchwrap. This Crunchwrap will contain all the usual ingredients, (seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crispy lettuce, and sour cream) but instead of having a crunchy tortilla in the middle, it will, of course, be a giant Cheez-It.

Cheez-It are no strangers to innovative collabs, they even created a Cheez-It roadside rest stop in Joshua Tree in 2023 that had a gas pump that filled your car with crackers. In March 2024, Cheez-It collabed with Hidden Valley to create a cheesy version of Americas’s staple dip, ranch.

Fox News Cheez-It launched a rest stop in Joshua Tree.

This cheesy ranch is now available at Walmart and Kroger stores across the nation, and it would be a perfect dipping sauce for cheese fans who want to take their Taco Bell x Cheez-It dining experience to the next level.

When will the Taco Bell x Cheez-It range be available?

Although Taco Bell have not announced the specific date that these menu items will drop, food blogger @snackolator (who attended Live Màs Live) confirmed on Instagram that Taco Bell did give a vague timeframe in their announcement: “At the Live Mas Live event it was confirmed that the Taco Bell x Cheez-It collab would happen this year and at the time I heard Summer was the target… So you should be seeing this in the next few months.”

Prices have also not been released yet, but when the items were tested in California back in 2022, the tostado sold for $2.49 and the Crunchwrap for $4.49.

It was also announced at Live Màs Live that Taco Bell are set to launch a Baja Blast gelato just in time for summer, after the chain released a whole other range of Baja Blast products in 2024 (including Doritos) to celebrate the birthday of the iconic drink.