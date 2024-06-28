Taco Bell reveals new $7 Luxe Cravings Box

Taco Bell has brought out a new value box deal, allowing customers to grab themselves some of the chain’s most popular items at a discounted price.

Taco Bell already revealed one new value box meal earlier in June 2024. The $5 Discovery Box is up for grabs every single Tuesday, where customers can enjoy catching a bargain on a weeknight.

Now, Taco Bell is introducing another, more luxurious box meal for the price of $7. The new meal is called the Luxe Cravings Box, and comes with a choice of several large-sized menu items, including a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, along with a medium fountain drink.

This means that the chain is offering a total of 55% off the regular price for individual items, helping to save you money.

“With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items,” said Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer for Taco Bell North America.

Taco Bell The new Luxe Box features an array of fan favorites

The $7 Luxe Cravings Box is currently on sale nationwide for a limited time, at participating locations. Make sure to call up your local Taco Bell to check if they’ve got the new box.

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast food chain releasing new value boxes for customers to indulge in. Pizza Hut, McDonald’s Burger King, and Popeyes have all released their own versions.

As well as this, Taco Bell’s Street Chalupa that’s been widely tested on menus since the end of 2023 might finally be released this summer, much to customer’s excitement.