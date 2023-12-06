Taco Bell’s Double Decker Taco finally returns to menus

After widespread demand from fans, Taco Bell announced they’ll be bringing back their Double Decker Taco for a limited time.

Taco Bell are known for introducing exciting new creations for fans to try, but they’re equally known for pulling items off of their menus, often to the dismay of fans.

You’ll know this if you followed the Mexican Pizza saga a few years back, when the beloved item was removed from menus, leading to a petition that gained over 171,000 signatures demanding that the chain bring it back.

The Double Decker Taco is another product that fans were eager to see return. The CMO of Taco Bell took to Reddit to ask fans questions, and this food item was brought to their attention.

A commenter voiced that it was their “fast food first love.”

Another wrote that the item “requires nothing but the ingredients in store and the lover and tenderness of the great employees who would have to make them.”

Well, it looks like they listened, as the Double Decker Taco has finally returned.

People excited to see Taco Bell Double Decker Taco return

The Taco Bell Double Decker Taco consists of a bean-filled tortilla wrapped around a taco shell containing beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese.

As well as this, they’ll also be releasing the Double Decker Taco Supreme, which comes with chopped tomato pieces and sour cream.

People couldn’t wait to see their favorite food item make its return to stores this December.

“Let’s go! My ultimate favorite,” one user wrote.

Several people had already managed to make it to stores to purchase the food item following its release, stating: “I just had it earlier for dinner it was so good.”

One user was irked by the fact that the item was being released for a limited time only, writing: “It’s a very easy item to just keep on the menu, it’s just a regular taco and a bean soft taco… I actually like ordering them separately and assembling at home so it doesn’t get soggy. Taco Bell just likes to rollercoaster our emotions.”

Please note that the Taco Bell Double Decker and the Double Decker Taco Supreme are being released in the US only.