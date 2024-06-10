Taco Bell brings out new cheesy Dipping Burritos

Taco Bell is wowing customers by bringing out a brand new snack bound to have cheese lovers salivating – but it won’t be easy to get.

Taco Bell has been bringing out lots of cheesy goodness with its latest products. In May, they collaborated with the popular cracker brand Cheez-It to bring out two new menu items.

These were none other than the Cheez-It tostado, featuring a giant Cheez-It topped with season beef, salsa, sour cream, and lettuce, along with the Cheez-It Crunchwrap, which contained all the classic Crunchwrap fillings, but with a giant Cheez-It packed inside instead of the regular crispy tortilla.

Now, Taco Bell is bringing out all-new Dipping Burritos. According to food blogger Snackolator, these Dipping Burritos feature two snack-sized burritos smothered in a melted three-cheese blend.

Customers will have the option to either dip them in sour cream or the chain’s classic nacho cheese sauce, for double the cheesy goodness.

According to the food blogger: “You can get these burritos with steak, chicken, or seasoned beef and they are filled with a three cheese blend and ranch sauce.”

Unfortunately, if you want to sample these new treats, you might need to take a road trip, as they’re currently only sold at one test location in Detroit, MI, where Taco Bell is currently assessing their popularity.

Taco Bell, like many other fast food outlets, tests their new menu items in smaller locations first to gauge interest before rolling them out nationwide.

This was the case for Wendy’s Saucy Nuggets, which were originally only sold in Ohio, but as of June 10 are officially being sold across US stores as a result of their high demand. The new nuggets feature brand-new flavors, such as Ghost Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo, and Honey BBQ.