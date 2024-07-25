Taco Bell is putting a cheesy twist on its crunchwraps

Taco Bell is making waves, as they just announced that they’re updating a fan favorite – the Crunchwrap supreme.

The Crunchwrap Supreme is regarded as one of the most iconic menu items at Taco Bell. Along with the cheesy nacho fries, it’s considered to be one of the biggest fan favorites of all time.

It was first introduced back in 2005, and was one of the speediest permanent menu additions at the chain, becoming a fixture one year later in 2006.

Now, Taco Bell are putting a new twist on the Crunchwrap, and are bringing out two new varieties of the classic, with the Cheesy Crunchwrap Slider and the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Slider.

Taco Bell The new Crunchwraps put an unique twist on the classic

However, there is a slight catch, as Taco Bell are only testing these new items in specific locations. Lucky patrons in Cleveland and Akron, OH, will be able to sample the new savory treats.

They are both priced at $3.99, and feature seasoned ground beef, reduced-fat sour cream, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, along with a mini tostada shell, packed in a grilled flour tortilla.

In addition to this, you’ll get a side of warm nacho cheese sauce for dipping.

This isn’t the only new item Taco Bell have introduced this July. Not long ago, they put a spicy twist on one of their most popular items.

They also went viral for one of their futuristic drive thrus, which had everyone feeling like they were watching a scene from “spy kids.”