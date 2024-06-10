Taco Bell summer menu revealed – all rumored items

With summer fast approaching, fast food brands are clamoring to get their summer menus into gear, and Taco bell is no exception.

Nothing quite compares to kicking back on a lounge chair and chowing down on your favorite takeout during warm summer months.

And what better way to indulge than to tuck into America’s favorite Mexican fast food chain, Taco Bell? The brand is rumored to be bringing out some exciting new items, as well as some new combos for customers to chow down on.

According to popular food blogger, Markie Devo, Taco Bell will drop the new menu nationwide on July 18 at participating restaurants.

The rumored menu items include:

⁤Cheesy Street Chalupas (Former test Item) : It features a cheesy shell filled with a mix of melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, a choice of meat, fresh onion cilantro, spicy jalapeños, along with a creamy ranch sauce. ⁤

⁤Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries: Available in two varieties, these fries are seasoned then topped with a spicy jalapeño ranch sauce and come with either a hearty beef or a flavorful veggie option.

Along with this, the new combos are set to include:

Cheesy Street Chalupas Combo : Features 2 Cheesy Street Chalupas, 1 Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce and Large Drink.

Cheesy Street Chalupas Deluxe Cravings Box: Chow down on 2 Cheesy Street Chalupas, 1 Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, 1 Crunchy Taco, 1 Cinnamon Twists, and 1 Medium Drink.

In addition to this, make sure to grab the Taco Bell x Cheez-It collab while supplies last. This cheesy-range includes a Mexican tostada, which instead of a tortilla base, includes a giant Cheez-It topped with season beef, salsa, sour cream, and lettuce.

As well as this, the Cheez-It Crunchwrap is on offer, containing all the usual ingredients, (seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crispy lettuce, and sour cream) but instead of having a crunchy tortilla in the middle, it will, of course, be a giant Cheez-It.

This isn’t where the fun ends however, as Taco Bell is currently testing a brand new snack item in select locations – and it’s every cheese lover’s dream.