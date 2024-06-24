Taco Bell unveils new mouthwatering Grilled Steak Burritos

Taco Bell is testing out two new Grilled Steak Burritos, packed full of juicy meat chunks, but they might not be that easy to get.

Taco Bell has really been upping its game. Back in April, it brought back nacho fries, the chain’s most popular item ever. The nacho fries were added and discontinued from menus over ten times and racked up 53 million orders in the first two months after they launched back in 2018.

Then, DoorDash revealed its summer deals lineup, featuring a brand new item from Taco Bell that has been in the test phase since late 2023. The Street Chalupa is a cheesy shell filled with a mix of melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, along with a choice of meat, fresh onion, cilantro, and spicy jalapeños, alongside a creamy ranch sauce. ⁤

The Street Chalupa is predicted to make its arrival on June 18.

Now, Taco Bell is testing a brand new item, and it’s packed to the brim with tender chunks of beef. The Grilled Steak Burritos come in two varieties: the Cheesy Melt Burrito and the Chipotle Ranch Burrito.

Taco Bell The new Steak Burritos released by Taco Bell are super exclusive

Taco Bell’s Cheesy Melt Burrito is made up of marinated grilled steak, melted three-cheese blend, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, and new Jalapeño Poblano Ranch, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

The Chipotle Ranch Burrito features marinated grilled steak, Chipotle Ranch, Avocado Ranch, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and crispy Fiesta Strips, contained in a soft flour tortilla.

Unfortunately, these two items are only currently being tested at participating locations in Birmingham, AL. They are priced at $3 each. If you’re local to the area, be sure to call up your local Taco Bell to check to see if the Grilled Steak Burritos are being stocked.

Just like the Street Chalupa, Taco Bell often tests new items in select restaurants before running them nationwide.

Taco Bell isn’t the only chain coming up with creative new dishes. In June, KFC announced that it was branching out and releasing its own quesadilla.