Taco Bell’s chicken nuggets rival McDonald’s but they’re super exclusive

Taco Bell is ready to take aim at McDonald’s with the release of their all-new chicken nuggets – but they’re not all that easy to get right now.

Aside from their Tacos and Churros, Taco Bell is well-known for teasing fans with new menu items that they quickly remove after a short while.

The most renowned example of this are the nacho cheese fries as this fan-favorite was added and discontinued a whopping ten times. They were very popular in previous years, with 53 million orders in the first two months after their launch in 2018, making up roughly a quarter of all items sold at Taco Bell that year.

Now, the chain has another mouth-watering order to boast about, as it’s just brought out a series of chicken nuggets set to rival McDonald’s.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made from all-white meat chicken and are “marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory,” per an official description previewed at the first-ever Live Más event.

To accompany the new nuggets, two new sauces will also be added to the menu. These include the signature Bell sauce, which is crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, onion, and garlic, or the hot and sweet Jalapeño Honey Mustard, said to combine “sweet honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.”

Unfortunately, however, these tasty morsels won’t be available nationwide as they’re only currently being tested in Texas.

The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are scheduled to be available until Wednesday, June 5, or while supplies last, according to insight shared with trusted food blogger Snackolater.

As well as the nuggets, Taco Bell is also testing several new milkshakes, including Dulce de Leche, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Sweet Vanilla, and Wild Strawberry.

These were also announced during the Live Más Live event, and also currently feature on Texas menus.

Reviewing the new beverages, snackolator said: “Taco Bell might just have a winner with these new Churro Chiller Shakes if they can just make them into a thicker shake consistency – because the taste is good. When I got to a thick part of the shakes they were so delicious, but most of them were like a melted shake that was just icy.”

