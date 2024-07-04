Taco Bell puts spicy twist on one of its most popular limited-time items

Taco Bell is turning up the heat and switching up a classic fan favorite, packing plenty of heat ready for the summertime.

The nacho cheese fries are undoubtedly one of the most popular items ever created by Taco Bell. With 53 million orders in the first two months after their launch in 2018, they made up roughly a quarter of all items sold at Taco Bell that year.

Taco Bell has teased its patrons throughout the years, adding and discontinuing them from menus over ten times.

They were most recently re-released in April 2024, and on that occasion, featured a blend of serrano and habanero peppers combined with ranch sauce.

Now, Taco Bell is putting a real twist on the classic nacho fries, and are making them spicier than ever before.

Taco Bell A spicy twist on Taco Bell’s classic dish

The Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries feature the chain’s classic fries, seasoned with Mexican spices and topped with zesty pico de gallo and a tangy and creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce made with buttermilk, sour cream, red jalapeño, pasilla peppers, garlic, parsley, and spices.

In addition to this, you can also opt to add extra protein to your fries, either in the form of beans or seasoned beef.

The new fries will hit menus on July 18 and will be priced at $4.49.

As well as this, Taco Bell is also bringing back its “Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass” promotion. This allows Rewards Members to redeem a regular order of fries for 30 consecutive days. The pass will be available for $10 from July 9 to July 15.

Taco Bell has also released a Luxe Cravings Box for customers to take advantage of, and it contains some long-standing favorites.