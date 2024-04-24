Taco Bell giving away $5 Taco Discovery Box every Tuesday: How to get deal

Taco Bell is about to shake things up, as the chain is offering a $5 Taco Discovery Box every single Tuesday, but how do you take advantage of the new deal?

Starting from April 23, Taco Bell introduced its $5 Taco Discovery Box. Fans will be able to grab their box every single Tuesday, through till June 4.

Each new box features the newly introduced Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco alongside two taco classics and a medium fountain drink for 5 bucks.

The $5 Discovery Box is available for purchase via the app, online, or in-store.

Taco Bell also made waves in April, as they announced the return of a fan favorite that’s been discontinued over ten times – the nacho cheese fries. These are undoubtedly the chain’s best-selling items, with a total of 53 million orders in the first two months after their launch in 2018, making up roughly a quarter of all items sold at Taco Bell that year.

Officially called the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries, these will launch on April 25, 2024, priced at $4.99. So, for under $10, you can head to Taco Bell next Tuesday and get both the Discovery Box and the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries.

There are more great fast food deals that you can take advantage of right now, as Wendy’s is giving away free fries every single Friday. As well as this, Arby’s is handing out free sandwiches throughout the course of April.