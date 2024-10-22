Wendy’s launches limited-edition Halloween kids’ meals for adults 

Since Halloween’s traditional activities are generally geared toward kids, Wendy’s has found a way to ignite the seasonal spirit in adults.

As of October 21, Wendy’s will be offering the Boo! Bag Meal, which the chain restaurant said is specifically for “kidults.”

The Boo! Bag includes a Dave’s Single, small Fry, small chocolate Frosty, a glow-in-the-dark Bone Chiller Frosty figure, and a Boo! Book.

“Boo! Bags are perfect for ‘kidults’ who love a collectible toy or a parent looking for a delicious meal deal – and better yet, the frighteningly sweet Boo! Books make the ideal Halloween candy alternative, gift for a family member or friend, or as a little ‘treat’ for yourself this fall!” Wendy’s stated on their website.

The featured Boo! Book includes coupons for five free Jr. Frosty’s and a voucher for a $1.99 Kids’ Meal. If customers are interested, they are able to purchase even more Boo! Books for $1 each.

The meal will be sold at participating Wendy’s within the United States until November 3 while supplies last, making it a limited-edition menu option.

Additionally, Wendy’s is offering the Frosty Freight Kids’ Meal where customers can work their way up to collecting the 11 toys inspired by the restaurant’s iconic Frosty. The limited-time menu item will also be available until November 3.

The Boo! Bag Meal comes after the launch of Wendy’s SpongeBob-themed Krabby Patty Kollab Meal, which some customers felt flopped. After hearing about their Halloween-themed Boo! Bag, customers compared the two meals, saying they hoped the new menu item was Wendy’s “redemption.”

Earlier this October, McDonald’s also entered the Halloween party by launching their iconic Boo Buckets. Customers weren’t too happy to see how much the Boo Buckets design changed from previous years, though, as some felt it lacked its iconic “nostalgia.”