How to get free Wendy’s fries every Friday 

Wendy’s have announced that their new promotion starting April 19 will allow fans to get free fries every Friday for the rest of the year.

Customers who purchase anything off the Wendy’s menu will be eligible for this hot and tasty treat, completely for free.

The company have called this “FRYday” and a spokesperson announced that they would be, “giving a whole new meaning to TGIF.”

In order to make use of this offer, customers will need to download the Wendy’s app and become a Rewards member. You just need to set up an account using your email address and create a password. Once you have verified your account, you’ll see the offer that can be used in a mobile order or in-store by loading the offer onto your card before scanning it at the register.

Article continues after ad

This offer is valid on a portion of fries of any size as long as you buy something else from the menu, so you’re going to be saving around two dollars on your meal.

Article continues after ad

What makes Wendy’s fries unique?

Wendy’s Wendy’s tried and tested fries.

Wendy’s serve freshly fried, skin-on fries that they claim are, “A cut above the rest.” In 2021, they changed their fries recipe and unveiled the “Hot & Crispy Fry.”

According to their website, food scientists tested 20 ways to cut a potato and found the best one to retain freshness and crispiness. The fries are soft on the inside, have an “audible” crunch, and are simply seasoned with sea salt.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering what to purchase to accompany your free fries, Wendy’s chefs suggest ordering a Strawberry Frosty for dipping.

How to get other free food from Wendy’s

Signing up to their rewards scheme might be a good idea for other days of the week, too. Whether you are eating in one of their restaurants or ordering takeout, you can scan your app and gain points that go towards free food.

For every $1 you spend, you earn 10 points that you can ‘spend’ in the Rewards Store. The best bit is that even if you forget to scan the QR code on your app at the time of ordering, you can do it after the fact with your receipt.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The rewards always come in the form of free food or drink but Wendy’s often change up what is available and do occasional deals where you can earn double or triple points.

What’s even better is that for the entirety of your birthday month you’ll have a coupon that you can redeem for a free small Frosty.