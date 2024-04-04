Arby’s giving away free sandwich every week in April: How to get them

Arby’s announced that they’ll be giving fans free sandwiches every single week in April, and we’ve got the details on how to cash in.

Arby’s announced that they will be giving away one free sandwich per week for the entire month of April to Arby’s Rewards members in a promotion they’re calling ‘Free Sandwich Month.’

Arby’s Rewards members will be sent a digital deal with the chance to redeem four free sandwiches when making a purchase online or via the Arby’s app throughout the duration of April.

In order to cash in on the deal, customers will need to download the Arby’s app, or visit the website at arbys.com/deals/ where they will be able to sign up for rewards.

Arby’s announced that the deal isn’t limited to any particular sandwich, but includes every single on their menu, so there’s plenty for people to choose from.

“During Free Sandwich Month, we’re putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to-date,” said Ellen Rose, Arby’s chief marketing officer.

“We’re so confident that our sandwiches will turn even the biggest Arby’s disbeliever into a fan that we’re willing to give them four free trials throughout the month of April,” the statement reads.

Fast food fans can also cash in on a ton of rewards on April 4, which marks National Burrito Day.