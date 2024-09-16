10 fast food deals for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day falls on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, and you can bet there are some awesome fast food deals to celebrate.

America may not have a national food, but the humble cheeseburger is a US institution that deserves to be celebrated.

Some of your fave major chains feature on the list, including Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Burger King; so here’s what’s up for grabs.

National Cheeseburger Day deals: McDonald’s, Burger King and more

1. Buffalo Wild Wings

This chain may be known for their awesome chicken wings, but B-Dubs serves up legendary burgers, too. If you’re a member of the restaurant’s Blazin’ Rewards loyalty program, you can claim a buy one get one free deal on burgers on September 18.

Article continues after ad

Uber Eats Buffalo Wild Wings burgers are pretty great too.

You can choose from options like Jason Kelce’s pick, the Triple Bacon Burger, and the all-new Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger.

2. Burger King

Burger King is providing freebies not just on Wednesday, but for the entirety of the week. All you need to do is sign up for their Royal Perks, and you’ll be able to grab all of these deals:

Article continues after ad

Atlas Recipes Burger King are rolling out a whole bunch of new treats.

Monday, September 16: Free Whopper Jr.

Tuesday, September 17: Free Original Chicken Sandwich

Wednesday, September 18: Free cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day

Thursday, September 19: Free 4-piece order of Mozzarella Fries

Friday, September 20: Free Croissan’wich

Saturday, September 21: Free 4-piece order of Chicken Fries

Sunday, September 22: Free soft drink (any size)

3. Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. Carl’s Jr. cheeseburger

Members of the Carl’s Jr. My Rewards program can get 50% off cheeseburgers on Wednesday, Sept. 18 through the restaurant’s app.

Article continues after ad

4. Checkers/Rally’s

Checker’s/Rally’s Checkers/Rallys are famed for their chicken sandwiches and cheeseburgers.

For this deal, you’ll need to be signed up to the texting program before September 18. Customers will get a free Cheese Champ burger with a minimum purchase of $2 on any other part of the menu.

5. Del Taco

Uber Eats Del Taco’s Mexican-inspired food.

Again, you’ll need to be a member of Del awards for this. The National Cheeseburger Day deal means you can get one Double Del Cheeseburger for free when you purchase one off the menu.

6. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Jack in the Box cheeseburgers

If you’re a member of the Jack Pack, you can get a free Jumbo Jack with any $1 purchase from the rest of the menu. The perfect excuse for adding fries.

Article continues after ad

7. McDonald’s

McDonald’s The Big Arch is the latest cheeseburger to join the ranks at McDonald’s.

The giant fast food chain is rolling back prices of its double cheeseburgers all the way to a half dollar on Wednesday, September 18. All you need to do is look for the offer on the McDonald’s app.

Article continues after ad

8. Smashburger

Smashburger Good quality burgers from Smashburger

On Wednesday, the day of the celebration, Smashburger is offering its patrons Classic Singles for only $5 at participating locations.

The deal is available for the following menu items: Classic Smash Burger, Classic Smash Turkey Burger, Classic Smash Black Bean Burger, and Classic Smash Veggie Burger. The offer is available in-store, through their website, or their app using the promo code CLASSIC24.

Article continues after ad

9. Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers A lesser known burger chain that is a true hidden gem.

Wayback burgers is offering a great deal for National Cheeseburger Day. On Wednesday September 18, you can make use of a buy one, get one free deal on classic burgers for Wayback Rewards members.

10. Wendy’s

Wendy’s Wendy’s: The home of the Baconator.

And last but not least, we have the home of the Baconator. You can get a 1 Cent Jr Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase in app, and this deal is valid from September 18 until September 22.

Where did National Cheeseburger Day come from?

Although no one actually knows why September 18 is the day that we celebrate cheeseburgers, the cheeseburger first came into existence back in 1924 in California.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The story goes that a teenager, Lionel Sternberger, who was working in his father’s sandwich shop, The Rite Spot in Pasadena, California, just decided to put a slice of American cheese on a burger one day, and the rest, as they say, is cheese-story.



If you’re a hamburger fanatic, why not check out our definitive ranking of the best hamburgers in the country and see if your favorite makes the top spot.