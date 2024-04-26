Five most requested fast food items returning to menus: McDonald’s, Taco Bell, KFC & More

There’s plenty to get excited about as several fast food giants, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and KFC are set to bring some fan favorites back to menus in coming months.

We’ve all experienced the heartbreak of having a favorite menu item promptly discontinued. Some of these may have long been forgotten, such as the McPizza sold by McDonald’s, which was scrapped in the early 2000s because it took 15 minutes to bake.

More recently, Taco Bell announced the arrival of their vegan nacho cheese cups, which were subsequently been removed from the chain’s menu. This saw several people undertaking insane challenges to try and save them.

Despite this, there are lots of things that you can look forward to this year, as several fast food chains are bringing back their most popular fast food items. This comes following a post by popular food blogger, snackolator, who delivered the scoop.

The first is McDonald’s, which is bringing the Snack Wrap back to the US. During an investor call on Tuesday, December 6, 2023, executives shared that they plan to expand the reach of the McCrispy, the chain’s “Southern-style fried chicken sandwich,” including putting it into tender and wrap form. The wraps are set to roll out in 2025.

Next up is Taco Bell, who announced some exciting news during their most recent Live Mas Live event in February. They will be creating a poll where people can vote for either the Meximelt or the Caramel Apple Empanadas. The winner will be returned to the standard menu during Halloween 2024.

Jack In The Box is also bringing back its Chick-n-Tater Melt, reported to make a return in 2024’s summer months.

Finally, KFC is testing their Twister Wrap, which is like a “souped up version” of their snack wrap. This is rumored to be arriving in late summer or early fall.

While you’re waiting for all of these tasty snacks there are plenty of delicious treats to keep you occupied in the meantime. For example, Subway launched a ‘Global’ menu, with five new sandwiches inspired by international cuisine.

As well as this, Taco Bell just announced the return of its ever-popular nacho cheese fries.