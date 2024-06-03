Sonic makes major fries change for first time in 10 years as part of new menu launch

Sonic has unveiled their highly-anticipated Groovy Fries and Groovy sauce, making the first change to their fries in a decade.

As of Monday June 3, 2024, Sonic Tots have some competition, because the Groovy Fries are now available at drive-ins nationwide.

The new fries are hot, crispy, and come with deep grooves, designed pick up extra dip.

Sonic The brand new Groovy Fries and Groovy Sauce.

And what better dip to pair them with than Sonic’s brand new Groovy Sauce The fast food chain has described the sauce as, “a creamy blend of savory ranch and herbs with a mild kick of sriacha that guests can ask for alongside their fries.”

Article continues after ad

To celebrate the launch of the new product, Sonic will be selling any size portion of Groovy Fries for $1. This discount automatically applies to any portion of Groovy Fries and sauce ordered, but is not valid on delivery or in conjunction with any other offers.

Speaking of the new product, Sonic representatives said:

Article continues after ad

“Sonic is on a mission to inspire people everywhere to choose fun over boring, and Groovy Fries are the first of many food and drink innovations coming to Sonic this summer under the brand’s new ‘Live Free Eat Sonic’ platform which encourages fans to have more fun, truly live free, and escape the everyday monotony of other fast food options.”

Article continues after ad

It sounds like Sonic have a lot of fun stuff up their sleeve that we can look forward to in the near future, but the Live Free Eat Sonic online lifestyle portal will launch on June 17.

Sonic The Live Free Eat Sonic initiative promises some exciting new releases this summer.

On the site LiveFreeShopSonic.com fans will be able to purchase exclusive merch and experiences like nugget-shaped ice makers, and extreme sports equipment. All proceeds from purchases on this site go towards supporting public education through the Sonic Foundation.

If you’re thirsty after your $1 Groovy Fries, why not try out this TikTok hack of putting pickles in Sonic’s soda?