Arby’s giving away sandwiches for only $1 in celebration of ‘Beef Week’

Popular sandwich chain Arby’s has a treat in store for customers, as the chain is giving away its classic beef sandwiches for only $1 – here’s how to get them.

Arby’s has been giving out a bunch of great deals throughout 2024. Back in April, it gave out free sandwiches every single week, in celebration of ‘Free Sandwich Month.

Then, in June, the chain announced it was giving away free sliders throughout the month, including the ever-popular Chicken Slider, Buffalo Chicken Slider, and Jalapeño Roast Beef Slider.

Flickr Arby’s is also giving away free sliders throughout June

Now, in honor of Beef Week, Arby’s is running a brand new deal that customers can take advantage of. Running from June 10 to June 16, Arby’s is giving away five Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches for just $5.

This five-for-five promotion allows customers to pick up five beef sandwiches for only $1 each.

But how do you snag the new deal? To grab your $1 sandwiches from Arby’s this June, you have to sign up to the Arby’s Rewards app, or sign up online. Here, you’ll be prompted to add your registration details, and will be sent a confirmation email.

Signing up is completely free of charge, and once you’ve done this, be sure to make your order via the app or online to claim the deal.

Arby’s isn’t the only fast food chain turning up the heat and springing some great rewards on its customers. Domino’s announced that in celebration of its new collaboration with UberEats, it’s giving away free pizza all summer long.