Jack in The Box celebrating CEO’s birthday with a whole week of free food

Maddy Kinkead
Jack in the box CEO, food, and logoJack in the Box

Jack in The Box are launching a week of free food starting May 13 to celebrate their CEO’s birthday and here’s how you can get your hands on the deals.

Jack in the Box‘s CEO and Founder is not just your typical businessman in a suit, he’s called Jack Box, and is the fast food chain’s mascot and the face of the brand. He’s become a bit of an online personality too, gaining fans even though no one has ever seen his face.

His birthday falls on May 16, so there will be deals all throughout that week to celebrate.

Jack in the Box foodMashed
Get ready for a week of birthday deals.

In the lead-up to his birthday, and some of the days after, here are the freebies you’ll find at your local Jack in the Box store:

  • Monday 13 May: Free Jack Wrap 
  • Tuesday 14 May: Two free tacos
  • Wednesday 15 May: Free chicken sandwich 
  • Thursday 16 May (Jack’s birthday): Free Jumbo Jack 
  • Friday 17 May: Free fries 
  • Saturday 18 May: Free fountain drink
  • Sunday 19 May: Free regular size shake

These offers can be redeemed by anyone, all you need to do is download the app or visit Jack in The Box’s website and sign up to become a member of the Jack Pack. This is completely free, but you’ll need to spend at least $1 in-store or online to actually get the bonus items.

On Jack Box’s birthday, fans can expect to receive a Jumbo Jack burger for free. As the name suggests, this is a pretty hefty burger, usually costing $4.39.

Jack Box is more than just a regular CEO. His impressive fictional resumé boasts that he was in a rock band in the 80s called Meat Riot, he beat out Clinton for President in 1996 (no recounts were required), and most recently, he was featured on PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2023.

Oh, and his driver’s license states that he’s 6’8 – but that hat makes up for some of the height.

Jack Box for People's sexiest man alivePeople magazine
Jack Box was listed as one of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Men Alive.

Although Jack Box reportedly has it all, the chain says that: “No role means more to him than being Founder & CEO of Jack in the Box. Jack is a man of the people and is celebrating his birthday the only way he knows how: helping satisfy whatever craving may come to his fans, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

