Red Lobster brings back Crabfest just in time for summer

Red Lobster’s annual Crabfest is back – ready to tide you over during these warm summer months.

It wouldn’t be summer without Red Lobster’s annual Crabfest. For customers, it’s an exciting time when the seafood chain offers a variety of crab dishes at discounted prices.

This year’s Crabfest will take place between June 25 to August 13, and feature several offerings to chow down on. This year, customers will be able to order a returning favorite, as well as plenty of new dishes:

Crab Your Way – A pound of snow or bairdi crab legs made your way, either steamed, cooked with roasted garlic butter, or with new Cajun butter – all served with crispy potatoes. The dish comes with a choice of a side.

– A pound of snow or bairdi crab legs made your way, either steamed, cooked with roasted garlic butter, or with new Cajun butter – all served with crispy potatoes. The dish comes with a choice of a side. New Crab & Lobster Duo – A snow crab cluster and a crab-stuffed lobster tail served with a side of your choosing.

– A snow crab cluster and a crab-stuffed lobster tail served with a side of your choosing. New Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Sirloin – A snow crab cluster and a crab-topped sirloin steak served with a side of your choosing.

– A snow crab cluster and a crab-topped sirloin steak served with a side of your choosing. New Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Filet – A snow crab cluster and a crab-topped filet mignon served with a side of your choosing.

– A snow crab cluster and a crab-topped filet mignon served with a side of your choosing. New Creamy Crab Carbonara – Lump crab meat mixed with tomatoes, bacon, and linguini in a creamy sauce, topped with plenty of shaved parmesan.

– Lump crab meat mixed with tomatoes, bacon, and linguini in a creamy sauce, topped with plenty of shaved parmesan. New Crab Mac & Cheese – Macaroni and cheese topped with plenty of lump crab meat along with crispy-fried onions.

All entrees will be served with Cheddar Bay Biscuits when you choose to dine in.

The Crabfest is promoted by rapper and advocate of the chain, FlavorFlav. He appears in the advert promoting Red Lobster’s Crabfest, and proclaims, “people are saying Red Lobster’s going away – not today.”

This comes after the popular seafood chain filed for bankruptcy, accruing approximately $294 million of outstanding debt after appointing three CEOs in two years.

Despite this, Red Lobster is not going out of business, despite several store closures. We’ve compiled a full list of Red Lobster store closures by location that you can read about here, to see if it may affect you.