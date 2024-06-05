Arby’s giving away sliders for only $1 in June – Here’s how to get them

Popular fast food chain Arby’s is offering a special promotion that allows customers to grab their famous sliders for only $1 – here’s how you can grab them.

Arby’s is also known for offering its customers a bunch of deals. Back in April, it gave fans a free sandwich every week in April, in a promotion it called ‘free sandwich month.’

Now, the chain has announced that it’s running a new promotion that allows customers to purchase their ever-popular sliders for the low price of $1. These sliders typically cost around $2.59, so you’re grabbing yourself a bargain.

Flickr Arby’s have four sliders to choose from

Arby’s has four different varieties of sliders you can choose from, including:

Chicken Slider – Features a crispy chicken tender topped with Swiss cheese on a bite-sized soft bun.

– Features a crispy chicken tender topped with Swiss cheese on a bite-sized soft bun. The Buffalo Chicken Slider – Features a crispy chicken tender slathered in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with plenty of Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch.

– Features a crispy chicken tender slathered in spicy buffalo sauce and topped with plenty of Parmesan Peppercorn Ranch. Jalapeño Roast Beef Slider – Features thinly sliced roast beef topped with delicious Swiss cheese and diced fire-roasted spicy jalapeños on a soft slider bun.

– Features thinly sliced roast beef topped with delicious Swiss cheese and diced fire-roasted spicy jalapeños on a soft slider bun. The Roast Beef Slider – Features thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss cheese packed together between a slider-sized bun.

But how do you cash in on the deal and grab one of these delicious sliders?

All you need to do is download the Arby’s app, and register your details. Then, you’ll be able to make your order and pick it up in-store.

Arby’s is undoubtedly one of the most popular sandwich chains in the US, and with over 3,300 restaurants across the country, sliding into your nearest store couldn’t be easier.

The promotion is available until June 30, and customers should be aware that there’s a limit of 5 of each slider options per person/per order.

Arby’s isn’t the only fast food chain giving away free food – Domino’s announced that it’s giving away free pizza all summer long.