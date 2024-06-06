Popeye’s joins Burger King & McDonald’s by launching all-new value meal to win back customers

Popeye’s are bringing back the ‘Big Box’ meal amid a flurry of other chains launching value meals to win back customers.

Fast food prices have been on the up, and with 80% of Americans now seeing fast food as a luxury, chains across the country have been launching value meals to win back their beloved customers.

Burger King launched their $5 value meal, McDonald’s value meal is due to drop any day now amid claims of $18 Big Macs, and Jack in the Box launched a whole menu of items under $4.

But, how does the Popeye’s Big Box for $6.99 measure up?

Popeye’s You can bag this meal for $6.99.

The meal consists of two pieces of fried chicken (spicy or mild) or three chicken tenders, two regular sides, and a biscuit. So, a significantly heftier portion than other chains offering a burger and a portion of fries.

On top of this, Popeye’s is offering a sharing option with a $20 Bigger Box, which offers 10 pieces of fried chicken or 10 chicken tenders, plus four biscuits for $25. Both of these deals are now available nationwide and can be ordered for both pick-up and delivery.

The Big Box for $6.99 has been intermittently available over the past few years, and with the fast food landscape looking as it does at the minute, this is the perfect time for them to bring it back.

If you want to get your hands on this, make sure you get down to your local Popeye’s soon because this offer will only be around for a limited time.

The Louisiana-based chicken chain got some heat from fans back in March 2023 due to the fact that their prices varied so much across states that people in California were paying $42 for 16 chicken tenders.

That being said, they are no strangers to great offers and are also giving away free sandwiches on Best Friends’ Day.