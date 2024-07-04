Everywhere you can get free fries on National French Fry Day: McDonald’s, Wendy’s & more

National French Fry Day is a little-known holiday that celebrates everyone’s favorite fast-food side.

The humble french fry is a simple yet iconic morsel that, if done properly, is crispy and golden on the outside, and soft and fluffy on the inside.

All french fries are great, but any fast food worth their ‘salt’ has a favorite. Find out how to get free french fries this July 12 from your favorite fast food chain.

How to get free french fries on National French Fry Day

It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, french fries are always a good idea. Eat them on their own, or dip them in your favorite sauces, either way, they taste even better when they’re free. Here’s how you can get your hands on some.

Fatburger

Fatburger refers to themselves as ‘the last great American burger stand’, and what better pairing for your burger than a portion of their iconic skinny or fat fries.

Fatburger Fatburger offers skinny or fat fries.

They are offering deals on not one, but two of their iconic fry options. Starting July 8 through July 14 at participating locations, guests can grab one free order of Fat or Skinny Fries with any purchase made in-store or online through Fatburger’s website using the code FRYDAY24.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is commonly quoted as having the best french fries in the business. According to a survey carried out in 2023, over half of 7000 participants voted McDonald’s as having the best fries. The rest of the results were scattered between several different chains, making McDonald’s the runaway winner.

McDonalds McDonald’s fans can enjoy free fries for the rest of the year.

To take advantage of the free fry deal, all you have to do is download the McDonald’s app, and enter your registration details. Here you’ll be able to redeem this free-fry offer. And the best news is, it’s available every Friday.

On National French Fry Day on July 12, McDonald’s will be giving a bonus in-store for McDonald’s App users, allowing them to pick up free fries of any size, with no purchase necessary.

Wendy’s

In order to make use of this offer, customers will need to download the Wendy’s app and become a Rewards member. Once you have verified your account, you’ll see the offer that can be used in a mobile order or in-store by loading the offer onto your card before scanning it at the register.

Wendy’s Get free fries every Friday.

This offer is valid on a portion of fries of any size as long as you buy something else from the menu, so you’re going to be saving around two dollars on your meal. And remember, it’s only valid on a Friday. But, the best news is that National French Fry day falls on a Friday.

Whataburger

Texas fast-food icon Whataburger is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 12, 2024, with a free medium fry through the Whataburger app.

Whataburger Whataburgers fries come with their legendary spicy ketchup.

These fries are hot, crispy, and perfectly salty — a true delight, especially when enjoyed with Whataburger’s famous fancy or spicy ketchup. Don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy award-winning fries for free.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful food at a great value, is celebrating National French Fry Day in a fully loaded way – literally.

Checkers & Rally’s Get loaded fries for free.

From July 1 until July 12, fry-fanatics will have a chance to win a Fully Loaded Fry Pass that includes free Fully Loaded Fries for a year.

One hundred winners will be selected, and the prize includes one regular sized Fully Loaded Fries each week for 52 weeks. For more information, and to enter, visit Fry giveaway’s website.

Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger does exactly what it says in the name. They serve organic burgers that are better for you but still taste as good. So if you want to celebrate National French Fry Day in a healthier way, opt for a portion of their Heart-healthy Olive Oil fries for free.

Tripadvisor ‘Healthy’ french fries? Sign us up.

Fries that are good for your heart? You heard that right. Fans can enjoy free Classic Olive Oil Fries with any purchase from July 8 through July 14 made in-store or online at Elevation Burger’s webiste with the code FRY-YAY.

Where did National French Fry Day come from?

Although no one actually knows the origin of this holiday, it did change dates back in 2022 thanks to Checker’s and Rally’s who petitioned that instead of having the day always be on July 13, it should always be on the second Friday of the month. It makes sense really, Fry-day just works so well.

The term ‘french fries‘ is believed to have had the term “French” added to the potatoes when the American soldiers arrived in Belgium during World War I and consequently tasted Belgian fries.

Since French was the official language of the Belgian Army at that time, it is possible the American soldiers began calling the fried potatoes “French” fries.

If you’re trying to decide on what to pair your french fries with, check out our definitive rankings of the best fast food burgers and the best fast food chicken nuggets.