What is the best value fast food meal? Experts compare Wendy’s, Taco Bell, McDonald’s & more

Fast food chains across the country have been racing in 2024 to win back customers amid the exponential rise of fast food costs, and the race is looking like it could end in a photo finish. So, who has the best value fast food meal?

After it was reported that some chains like McDonald’s prices had risen so high that a Big Mac was costing $18, chains across America started releasing value meals to help fast foodies who claimed that eating fast food was now deemed ‘a luxury’.

Now, financial experts FinanceBuzz have released a report on what fast food meal deal is actually the best value for money, so that you can satisfy your cravings for less.

Best value fast food meal deal: How it’s broken down

FinanceBuzz looked at the advertised cost of the value meal, and then the price that each item would cost if purchased individually. They then broke it down into percentages to show how much customers were actually saving.

We’ll rank the big-name value meals based on these findings, as well as include what you can order in each meal. The one with the worst value for money might surprise you…

9. Popeye’s Big Box

When Popeye’s announced their Big Box meal deal, there was a lot of hype surrounding it, namely because fried chicken is the favorite fast food item of 2024, and because with ‘big’ in the name, fans were expecting big savings.

Popeyes Popeyes Big Box is not so big after all.

Don’t be fooled though, as Popeye’s value meal is actually the worst value and only saves you $1.51.

Value meal cost: $6.99

$6.99 Included items: 2 pieces of chicken, two regular sides, and biscuit

2 pieces of chicken, two regular sides, and biscuit Combined menu price of individual items: $8.50

$8.50 Savings: $1.51 (18%)

8. Arby’s Shake Up Your Burger meal

Arby’s value meal did not receive as much of a buzz on social media as some other fast food meal deals, however, you are saving over $4 on this deal. Also, the meal comes with a milkshake so it’s like a dessert built-in.

Flickr Arby’s meal deal was not as hyped up as others.

Value meal cost: $9.99

$9.99 Included items: Deluxe burger, medium fries (curly or crinkle), and a regular shake

Deluxe burger, medium fries (curly or crinkle), and a regular shake Combined menu price of individual items: $14.37

$14.37 Savings: $4.38 (30%)

7. Starbucks Pairings Menu

Compared to other fast food value deals, Starbucks’ deal didn’t stack up so well due to the lack of choice and the fact that when it comes to food items, you are getting a lot less at Starbucks. However, when it comes to money, you are saving 30%. Starbucks coffee can get pricey, so any savings on your morning caffeine fix is a plus.

Starbucks Starbucks’ version of a value meal.

Value meal cost: $6.00

$6.00 Included items: Tall iced or hot coffee or tea and breakfast sandwich

Tall iced or hot coffee or tea and breakfast sandwich Combined menu price of individual items: $9.20

$9.20 Savings: $3.20 (35%)

6. Taste of KFC 2-piece deal

KFC is another one of those ever-popular fried chicken chains, and compared to Popeye’s value meal (which is very similar) you are saving $2 at KFC. Now that’s finger lickin’ good.

KFC KFC’s value meal.

Value meal cost: $4.99

$4.99 Included items: 2 pieces of dark meat chicken (1 drumstick and 1 thigh), a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and a biscuit

2 pieces of dark meat chicken (1 drumstick and 1 thigh), a side of mashed potatoes and gravy, and a biscuit Combined menu price of individual items: $8.20

$8.20 Savings: $3.21 (39%)

5. Burger King $5 Your Way meal

Burger King and McDonald’s went head-to-head with the value meals, and although both had announced theirs, Burger King beat McDonald’s to the punchline. However, demand for a value meal from Burger King was not as high as their prices had not changed so drastically in 2024.

Burger King Burger King beat McDonald’s to the post.

Value meal cost: $5.00

$5.00 Included items: Choice of WhopperJr., Chicken Jr., or Bacon Cheeseburger, plus 4-piece chicken nuggets, value fries, and value drink

Choice of WhopperJr., Chicken Jr., or Bacon Cheeseburger, plus 4-piece chicken nuggets, value fries, and value drink Combined menu price of individual items: $8.66

$8.66 Savings: $3.66 (42%)

4. Pizza Hut My Hut Box

Pizza Hut is the only fast-food pizza chain doing a value meal, and getting pizza for under $7 is always going to be a great deal.

Pizza Hut Pizza Hut Box

Value meal cost: $6.99

$6.99 Included items: Choice of 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza or half order of Melts plus a choice of a side of fries or 4-piece boneless wings

Choice of 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza or half order of Melts plus a choice of a side of fries or 4-piece boneless wings Combined menu price of individual items: $12.29

$12.29 Savings: $5.30 (43%)

3. McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal

McDonald’s took the biggest hit from the public as their prices rose, and people were calling out for a value meal deal to be released. Although it is not clear how long their $5 meal deal will be around, you are essentially getting the same food for half the price of the original.

McDonald’s McDonald’s is saving you over 50%

Value meal cost: $5.00 Included items: Choice of McChicken or McDouble, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries, and small drink Combined menu price of individual items: $9.96 Savings: $4.96 (50%)

2. Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag

Wendy’s had the OG value meal, as they have always served their Biggie Bag. However, in an attempt to stand out amongst their competitors in 2024, they made a small Frosty part of their deal too.

Wendy’s Wendy’s Biggie Bag has been around since 2019.

Value meal cost: $5.00 Included items: Choice of Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, 4-piece chicken nuggets, junior fries, small drink, and small Frosty Combined menu price of individual items: $10.75 Savings: $5.75 (53%)

1. Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box

There you have it, Taco Bell wins the best value fast food meal deal. Not only are you getting your food for more than half off, but the Luxe Cravings Box contains more items than any other value meal, so you’ll be full up throughout the day.

Taco Bell The new Luxe Box features an array of fan favorites

Value meal cost: $7.00

$7.00 Included items: Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and medium drink

Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, and medium drink Combined menu price of individual items: $15.65

$15.65 Savings: $8.65 (55%)

When it comes to flavor and what is included in each meal, we also ranked each of these value meals. Big names like Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s also ended up in our top five when ranked. Money-smart and delicious.