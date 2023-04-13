How many people play FFXIV? Player count in 2023

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the biggest MMOs out there at the moment after seeing a surge in players in recent years. But curious just how many people currently play FFXIV? We’ve got you covered.

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XIV has seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years, bringing it up to one of the most played MMOs currently out there. The game continues to thrive even after the release of the Endwalker expansion, slowly progressing to its major 7.0 update.

Before diving into the Final Fantasy XIV player count it’s worth noting that there’s no definitive amount for the number of players in the game as the developers don’t release that information. But that’s not to say we don’t still have a ballpark figure.

How many people play FFXIV?

It’s hard to say just how many people play FFXIV with a real degree of certainty, as players can use the Square Enix Launcher or Steam, making data unreliable. According to websites such as mmo-population.com, however, Final Fantasy XIV has an estimated daily player count of 1,609,589, with a total population of just over 42 million players.

Another site, activeplayer.io has listed that Final Fantasy XIV’s monthly player population stands at about 19,368,148 players.

Steam shows a healthy amount of players as well, with the website Steam Charts listing the average number of concurrent players in March 2023 as 21,718.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV continues with a strong player base after it’s Endwalker expansion.

The future of FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV seems to show no signs of stopping as an MMO. With a strong community and player base, the game should see spikes in popularity and population during its major launch cycles. In between that time however, it’s likely we’ll see the player base drop off a bit as people move to other games whilst waiting for new content to be released.