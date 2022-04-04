How many people play Warzone? Player count in 2022

Warzone, Call of Duty’s second battle royale, has seen incredible popularity since its 2020 release. But how many people play Warzone, and continue to in 2022?

While typical Call of Duty games release annually and with a $60 price tag, Warzone bucked that trend as a free, stand-alone battle royale.

Originally based on 2019’s Modern Warfare, it has now incorporated both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard’s weapons and content.

The free-to-download nature of Warzone has made it one of the most popular battle royale titles in the genre, but what is Warzone’s total player count?

How many people play Warzone in 2022?

Unfortunately, unlike old Call of Duty titles, there’s no active player count displayed in-game for Warzone. It means seeing the amount of players online at any one time – in a game dominated by console players – is impossible.

However, Activision confirmed that Warzone has had over 100 million players since its March 2020 launch. The number was confirmed in an announcement on April 20, 2021.

100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

Unfortunately, there are no live player counts provided by official sources. Since Call of Duty titles were moved off steam, and on to Battle.net, it’s no longer possible to see player counts for PC either.

We can expect Warzone’s total player count to increase even more if Warzone gets released on mobile devices. We have seen competitors like Fortnite and Apex Legends plan mobile releases and, given the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, this seems a likely eventuality.

Warzone player count vs other Battle Royale games

Despite the lack of up-to-date player numbers in Warzone, other games such as Apex Legends and Valorant do have these statistics available for the public to see.

Apex Legends, arguably Warzone’s main competitor in the Battle Royale genre, has seen a total of 128 million players since its initial launch back in 2019.

Valorant naturally has a lower player count due to the fact that it’s exclusively available on PC. In recent months, Valorant has managed to retain a monthly average of 900,000 players. The total number of players since launch hasn’t been made public.

Unfortunately, statistics for the popular battle royale game Fortnite are unavailable.

With that said, we will continue to update this article to reflect player data as more information is made available. In the meantime, check out our Overwatch and Battlefield 2042 player count trackers to see how they stack up against Activision’s Battle Royale.