The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 26, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

It’s a striker’s paradise this Team of the Week.

Robert Lewandowski ⁠— arguably one of the best number nines ever ⁠— has struck again to potentially earn his fourth FIFA 21 in-form. The Polish hitman hit a hat-trick against Stuttgart in a 4–0 victory. He may well be joined by fellow veteran Karim Benzema too, after the Frenchman scored two against Velta Vigo.

Advertisement

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford also defied a short-term knock to lead the Lilywhites to a crucial 2–1 win over Fulham. Nabil Fekir and Sergiño Dest may also get in.

Outside of that, the new TOTW is looking a little bare.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

Team of the Week 26 start time

On March 24, FIFA 21 publishers EA will release the twenty-sixth batch of Team of the Week cards. The TOTW 26 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.

Advertisement

These boosted TOTW 26 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 26 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 26 cards slip ⁠— the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.

Read More: FUT Birthday start time leaked

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 26 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 26 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 26 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Advertisement

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Lorenzo Montipò – Benevento

Yassine Bounou – Sevilla

Sergino Dest – Barcelona

Stefan Lainer – Borussia Monchengladbach

Vitaliy Mykolenko – Dynamo Kiev

Tim Leibold – Hamburg

Simon Kjaer – AC Milan

Adama Soumaoro – Bologna

Adrien Trebel – Anderlecht

Elias Aguilar – Incheon United

Aurelien Tchouameni – AS Monaco

Junior Sambia – Montpeiller

Adri Embarba – Espanyol

Yu Kobayashi – Kawasaki Frontale

Rafa – Benfica

Tyler Boyd – Sivasspor

Nabil Fekir – Real Betis

Leandro Trossard – Brighton and Hove Albion

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich

Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

Patrick Bamford – Leeds United

Andre Silva – Eintrahct Frankfurt

Rafael Santos Borre – River Plate

Tomas Pekhart – Legia Warszaw

Mohammed Majrashi – Al Faisaly

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 26.

Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!