FIFA 21 FUT Birthday predictions | Ultimate Team promo cards - Dexerto

EA SPORTS are on the brink of releasing their FIFA 21 FUT Birthday promo in Ultimate Team, with many fans suspecting both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are being lined up for inclusion. While we wait for official news, let’s run through some predictions and what to expect.

This upcoming FUT Birthday squad is scheduled to be revealed at 6PM (UK time) on Friday, March 20, 2021. After this announcement, these FUT cards will become available in packs immediately. Those new additions will join Team of the Week 25 cards in FUT packs, which included Thomas Muller, Diogo Jota, and more.

Our own FUT Birthday predictions feature a number of popular Ultimate Team items, these include Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG’s Alessandro Florenzi and more. You can also check out a list from YouTuber TVM as well, and we’ll leave you to decide which FUT Birthday predictions will turn out to be the most accurate.

FIFA 21 FUT Birthday predictions

Our predictions

Our own predictions can be found below, and there is some overlap. Last year, there were 15 players included in the set – and we’re expecting a similar number this time.

RB: Alessandro Florenzi 84 → 87 (PSG)

→ (PSG) CAM: Adel Taarabt 77 → 84 (Benfica)

→ (Benfica) CM: Renato Sanches 84 → 87 (LOSC Lille)

→ (LOSC Lille) GK: Péter Gulácsi 86 → 89 (RB Leipzig)

→ (RB Leipzig) CB: Mats Hummels 87→90 (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) ST: Cristiano Ronaldo 95 → 96 (Juventus)

→ (Juventus) CAM: Dominic Calvert-Lewin 84→87 (Everton)

(Everton) ST: Ryan Kent 79→85 (Rangers)

(Rangers) CB: Eder Militao 78→85 (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) LW: Yannick Carrasco 79→85 (Atletico Madrid)

(Atletico Madrid) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic 85→89 (AC Milan)

(AC Milan) CB: David Luiz 80→86 (Arsenal)

(Arsenal) ST: Erling Haaland 89→93 (Borussia Dortmund)

(Borussia Dortmund) ST: Memphis Depay 88→92 (Lyon)

(Lyon) LB: Ferland Mendy 83→87 (Real Madrid)

The field is wide open in terms of options for EA SPORTS this year, and the picks are usually pretty difficult to guess ahead of time. Who do you think will make the cut this year? Which predictions do you prefer – ours or the YouTuber’s? Let us know on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.

