How to get free FIFA 23 Marvel Super Heroes card in Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has partnered up with Marvel Comics for a sensational set of FIFA 23 Marvel Super Heroes cards and here’s how you can get one for free.

The high-profile collaboration was confirmed on August 15, and it might just be a flavor of what’s to come as Electonic Arts rebrands the series in 2023 to EA SPORTS FC.

Explaining the concept, an EA post said: “Blurring the lines of Comic Culture and Football Fandom with the legendary artists at Marvel, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Heroes will be illustrated and inspired by Marvel Super Heroes to celebrate awe-inspiring moments of their careers.”

On top of Ultimate Team cards being designed to look like Marvel characters, there will also be a number of superhero-style tifos, kits, balls, and other items available to players.

How to get free FIFA 23 Marvel Superhero card

To get a free FIFA 23 Marvel Heroes card, you have to pre-order the game before August 21, 2022.

This works just like Ones To Watch bonus cards from the past, and alongside the Hero card, there are also a number of other benefits for players to make the most of.

FIFA 23 Marvel Superhero cards list

EA SPORTS These are the confirmed FIFA 23 Marvel Superhero cards we know about so far.

FUT Heroes from last year have evolved into real superheroes, inspired by different Marvel Comics.

The confirmed list of FIFA 23 Hero cards includes the following:

Yaya Toure

Park Ji-Sung

Landon Donovan

Claudio Marchisio

Ricardo Carvalho

