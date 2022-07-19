FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition: Cover stars, price, pre-order bonuses, more

Nathan Warby . 21 minutes ago

FIFA 23 has officially been revealed, and players will once again have two different versions of the game to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition and Standard Edition, including the different cover stars, pre-order bonuses, and prices.

After months of rumors and speculation, FIFA 23 has finally been announced and FUT fans can start to get hyped about what the new season holds.

The coming weeks are sure to be full of announcements about new features coming to Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Pro Clubs, but the first thing players need to know about are the different versions of FIFA 23 on offer.

Once again, there is an Ultimate Edition and Standard Edition to pick from. Here’s everything you need to know about the two versions.

Contents

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition cover stars

Ultimate Edition

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition marks the first time a player from women’s football has appeared on the cover.

The cover stars for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition are PSG striker Kylian Mbappe from the men’s game and Chelsea star Sam Kerr from the women’s game.

This marks Mbappe’s third appearance on the cover, after first replacing Virgil Van Dijk and Eden Hazard on FIFA 21. Sam Kerr’s inclusion is extremely significant, as the Australian is the first woman ever to appear on the FIFA box art.

Standard Edition

FIFA 23 Standard Edition features Kylian Mbappe as the lone cover star in all regions except for Australia. Here, Sam Kerr will be the sole player on the cover, unsurprising as she is the country’s all-time leading goalscorer in international football.

EA are clearly trying to make FIFA 23 a more inclusive game, and it’s a nice step forward to see women’s football in the spotlight.

Although we’ve had our first peek at both FIFA 23 covers, the actual release dates haven’t been confirmed. That being said, the football franchise tends to drop at a similar time every year, so we can get a pretty good idea of the dates by looking at past releases.

We’d expect to see the FIFA 23 Standard Edition hit shelves on Friday, September 30, 2022. Whereas the Ultimate edition will most likely release on Tuesday, September 27.

The Ultimate Edition rewards those who have splashed the extra cash with three days of early access, allowing them to get a valuable head start on crafting their FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition prices

The cost of FIFA 23 is yet to be announced, but these are our best estimates based on previous years:

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: £59.99 / $59.99

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition: £89.99 / $99.99

Ultimate Edition vs Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Once again, we’re still waiting for EA to unveil the full slate of FIFA 23 pre-order bonuses, but leaks have hinted that players who pre-order their copy of FIFA 23 Ultimate edition will receive:

Three days of early access (From September 27)

One untradeable FIFA World Cup FUT Heroes player (if preordered before August 21)

4600 FIFA Points

One TOTW1 player

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

As you’d expect, the Standard Edition doesn’t come with as many extras, but EA still usually likes to reward those who secure their copy in advance with some additional content. Based on past years, we’d expect to receive:

One TOTW1 player

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

We’ll be sure to update this page with the latest details on FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition and Standard Edition as soon as they are released. In the meantime, check out our other FIFA 23 content:

