How to get free FIFA 22 Generations cards: Mbappe, Pulisic, Foden

EA SPORTS will be introducing a number of new FIFA 22 Generations cards, with Ultimate Team players getting the chance to possibly win them for free.

The new FUT items were confirmed on November 18, with a number of Ultimate Team ambassadors included in the upcoming promo.

These players will be significantly downgraded versions, compared to their base ratings in the game, but with it being a possible free gift for players it’s unlikely that those receiving them will complain.

A list of cards have been announced already, as seen below – courtesy of FIFAUTeam.

FIFA 22 Generations cards: Player list & ratings

Kylian Mbappe (86)

Phil Foden (85)

Theo Hernandez (85)

Christian Pulisic (83)

Jude Bellingham (81)

Eduardo Camavinga (81)

How to get FIFA 22 Generations cards

To be in with a chance of claiming a FIFA 22 Generations card, all you have to do is play Ultimate Team by January 14. 2022. This means that everybody that’s waited until Christmas to get this year’s game won’t miss out.

FIFA 22 Generations card design

As seen below, in a tweet from FIFAUTeam, the card design for FIFA 22 Generations is pink in color.

New Generation Cards!

Play #FIFA22 before January 14 for a chance to get new New Generation Items. List of Ambassadorshttps://t.co/ARBNyUs59T pic.twitter.com/xpgqEr6FMn — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) November 18, 2021

Last year, a similar promotion was released with David Beckham – a new ICON card at the time – being made available.

Instead of offering the strong legend card for free, however, EA decided to make these free rewards a downgraded version. It seems that the same thinking went into this Generations promo, too.

When will FIFA 22 Generations cards come out? Start date

EA SPORTS will be starting the promo on January 14, 2022 – based on the deadlines given.

That means that players will have to wait until 2022 to see which card they have been granted.

It’s also unclear, at the time of writing, as to whether or not every single FUT Club owner will receive a Generations gift. As soon as we have more information, we’ll update this page and keep our community in the loop on Twitter @DexertoFC.