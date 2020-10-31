 How to complete Mollet League Player objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto
How to complete Mollet League Player objectives in FIFA 21

Published: 31/Oct/2020 0:27

by Bill Cooney
Dexerto/EA Sports

EA Sports have added a new Ligue 1 League Player card for Florent Mollet of Montpellier, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The best part about completing FUT 21 objectives is that they don’t necessarily need to cost you any coins at all, though you might need to spend something to make things go a bit easier.

Unlike SBCs — which require you to build a team and, more likely than not, purchase the players you need from the marketplace — objectives simply require you to complete certain tasks.

If you can put together a workable full starting 11 of all Ligue 1 players from cards you already own, then you could actually grab this card completely free.

Florent Molet stats

Florent Mollet stats FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Stats for Florent Mollet’s Ligue 1 card.

An 86 OVR, Mollet’s Ligue 1 card is pretty decent, especially if you’re able to get it on the cheap. Pace, Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling are all in the mid to high 80s, making this CAM worthy of consideration if you need some help at midfield.

Remember he is an attacking midfielder, so don’t rely on his 55 Defense to stop more than the weakest of attacks. The defending we can look past, but a low 69 Physicality is also another factor to consider.

League Player Objectives

There are five objectives to complete in order to unlock this card, and all of them have to be done with a full starting 11 of Ligue 1 players as well:

  • Ligue 1 wins: Win 15 matches using only Ligue 1 players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Finesse touch: Score a finesse goal using Ligue 1 players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
  • Ligue 1 range: Score an outside of the box goal using Ligue 1 players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.
Dexerto/EA Sports
The top 10 Ligue 1 players from FIFA 20.

If you’re still looking for inspiration on how to build the ideal Ligue 1 squad to make these objectives as easy as possible (no matter how many FUT coins it takes), be sure to check out Dexerto’s list of the best players from the French top-flight right here.

As far as time goes, you should have plenty of it to get these finished up, as they’ll be in the game for three weeks until November 20.

As always stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 21 news, guides, and updates.

How to complete FIFA 21’s Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC

Published: 30/Oct/2020 18:56

by Nate Searl
Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

Squad Building Challenges

EA Sports just released an all-new Squad Builder Challenge (SBC) for Karim Bellarabi. Here, we will show you how to complete the SBC and earn yourself the prize.

The all-new Rulebreakers SBC for Ballarabi, is very similar to the Inaki Williams SBC that also dropped recently. Upon completing the challenge, you will get to choose between one of two Karim Bellarabi cards.

Like with the Williams choice, both of these cards have the same overall rating but one has a better Dribbling attribute and the other has a better Shooting attribute.

Without any further ado, let’s check out the requirements and solutions to the SBC provided by FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 Karim Bellarabi SBC

Requirements:

You must create two different teams to complete this SBC. The first is called Top Form and the other is Bundesliga. Here’s how to get them done and get your hands on the new Bellarabi Rulebreakers card.

Top Form

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC FIFA 21
FUTBIN
The solution to the Top Form challenge

This solution to the first leg of the Bellarabi SBC will cost you around 40,000-50,000 depending on your platform and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC
FUTBIN
The solution for the Bundesliga challenge

This solution will cost around 60,000 to 70,000 coins depending on your platform and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes either.

Which card should you choose?

Bellarabi SBC Rulebreakers FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
A look at Bellarabi’s first Rulebreakers option
Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
A look at the second option for Bellarabi

As you can see above, the two Bellarabi cards are both 85 overall but with different Dribbling and Shooting Attributes. Since the Hunter Chemistry Style increases both Pace and Shooting by 10 across the board, we recommend you choose the card with the higher Dribbling attribute.

There is currently no chemistry style that will increase both Pace and Dribbling, so if you want to maximize the effectiveness of this card, throwing a Hunter on it is the best way to do this.

If you are looking for a Bundesliga winger or midfielder, Bellarabi should be a good option for your club. Decide fast, however, as this SBC will be gone on November 6!