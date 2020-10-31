How to complete Mollet League Player objectives in FIFA 21 - Dexerto

EA Sports have added a new Ligue 1 League Player card for Florent Mollet of Montpellier, and we have all the info you need to know on how to complete each required objective to grab it for yourself.

The best part about completing FUT 21 objectives is that they don’t necessarily need to cost you any coins at all, though you might need to spend something to make things go a bit easier.

Unlike SBCs — which require you to build a team and, more likely than not, purchase the players you need from the marketplace — objectives simply require you to complete certain tasks.

If you can put together a workable full starting 11 of all Ligue 1 players from cards you already own, then you could actually grab this card completely free.

Florent Molet stats

An 86 OVR, Mollet’s Ligue 1 card is pretty decent, especially if you’re able to get it on the cheap. Pace, Shooting, Passing, and Dribbling are all in the mid to high 80s, making this CAM worthy of consideration if you need some help at midfield.

Remember he is an attacking midfielder, so don’t rely on his 55 Defense to stop more than the weakest of attacks. The defending we can look past, but a low 69 Physicality is also another factor to consider.

League Player Objectives

There are five objectives to complete in order to unlock this card, and all of them have to be done with a full starting 11 of Ligue 1 players as well:

Ligue 1 wins: Win 15 matches using only Ligue 1 players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Win 15 matches using only Ligue 1 players in the starting 11 in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Scoring prowess: Score 30 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Score 30 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Assist kings: Assist 20 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Assist 20 goals using Ligue 1 players in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Finesse touch: Score a finesse goal using Ligue 1 players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Score a finesse goal using Ligue 1 players in six separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Ligue 1 range: Score an outside of the box goal using Ligue 1 players in four separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

If you’re still looking for inspiration on how to build the ideal Ligue 1 squad to make these objectives as easy as possible (no matter how many FUT coins it takes), be sure to check out Dexerto’s list of the best players from the French top-flight right here.

As far as time goes, you should have plenty of it to get these finished up, as they’ll be in the game for three weeks until November 20.

