FIFA 21 Rulebreakers 2 LIVE: start time, leaks, predictions - Dexerto

EA SPORTS is on the verge of officially unveiling the second “Rulebreakers” team as this year’s Halloween promo continues in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second upgraded team coming this week.

Coming into the Halloween season, FUT fans were expecting Ultimate Scream to make a triumphant return for the fourth year in a row. Instead, EA SPORTS blindsided everyone with an all-new FIFA 21 promo: the “Rulebreakers” event.

The first team was stacked full of swapped stars too. Harry Kane’s monster pace upgrade was the headline, but other boosts ⁠— Dries Mertens, Douglas Costa, and Radja Nainggolan among them ⁠— turned older FUT cards into terrifying FIFA 21 beasts.

The second half of the Halloween promo, Rulebreakers 2, is set to drop later this week ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second boosted squad so far.

When will “Rulebreakers 2” be released?

Rulebreakers 2 is just over the horizon now ⁠— if the in-game dates EA SPORTS has already loaded into the Ultimate Team backend are correct, the second half of the Halloween promo team should arrive on Friday, October 30.

This new team should stick around for a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 6.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and a potential upgraded team to go along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

Rulebreakers 2 predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades

EA SPORTS revealed just what “Rulebreakers” meant with the first team released last week: each upgraded card had small nerfs to some of their face stats, while others were handed a big boost to “defy the status quo” with permanent changes.

There’s already one big name that seems to be a Rulebreakers 2 shoo-in: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The Polish hitman scored a hat-trick on the weekend, but missed out on a spot in Team of the Week 5 despite that huge effort.

That has led FIFA 21 fans to believe EA had to leave Lewandowski out of their mid-week promo so that he didn’t get special cards back-to-back. It certainly makes sense too.

There’s also a few other big names we could see in the promo. Harry Maguire is one. The United defender is a slow Premier League pick now, but a Rulebreakers boost could change that. Here’s our predictions for the promo’s second team.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker 2’ players

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Vitolo (Atlético Madrid)

Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)

Kevin Volland (Monaco)

Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)

David Silva (Real Sociedad)

Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan)

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s Rulebreakers 2 squad. Make sure if you’ve got some Ultimate Team coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there is sure to be some cracking Halloween cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.