FIFA 21 Rulebreakers 2 LIVE: start time, leaks, predictions - Dexerto

 FIFA 21 Rulebreakers 2 LIVE: start time, leaks, predictions
FIFA

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers 2 live countdown: start time, leaks, predictions

Published: 29/Oct/2020 6:14

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS is on the verge of officially unveiling the second “Rulebreakers” team as this year’s Halloween promo continues in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second upgraded team coming this week.

Coming into the Halloween season, FUT fans were expecting Ultimate Scream to make a triumphant return for the fourth year in a row. Instead, EA SPORTS blindsided everyone with an all-new FIFA 21 promo: the “Rulebreakers” event.

The first team was stacked full of swapped stars too. Harry Kane’s monster pace upgrade was the headline, but other boosts ⁠— Dries Mertens, Douglas Costa, and Radja Nainggolan among them ⁠— turned older FUT cards into terrifying FIFA 21 beasts.

The second half of the Halloween promo, Rulebreakers 2, is set to drop later this week  ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second boosted squad so far.

When will “Rulebreakers 2” be released?

Rulebreakers 2 is just over the horizon now ⁠— if the in-game dates EA SPORTS has already loaded into the Ultimate Team backend are correct, the second half of the Halloween promo team should arrive on Friday, October 30.

This new team should stick around for a week. That means any special packs, challenges, and promo deals that hit Ultimate Team will last until November 6.

We’ll likely get a first-look reveal of the new promo event, and a potential upgraded team to go along with it, ahead of that 6pm Friday release time. Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see the news.

FIFA 21 Rulebreakers
EA SPORTS
The first Rulebreakers team was fairly stacked — will Rulebreakers 2 be the same this week?

Rulebreakers 2 predictions: new FIFA 21 upgrades

EA SPORTS revealed just what “Rulebreakers” meant with the first team released last week: each upgraded card had small nerfs to some of their face stats, while others were handed a big boost to “defy the status quo” with permanent changes.

There’s already one big name that seems to be a Rulebreakers 2 shoo-in: Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski. The Polish hitman scored a hat-trick on the weekend, but missed out on a spot in Team of the Week 5 despite that huge effort.

That has led FIFA 21 fans to believe EA had to leave Lewandowski out of their mid-week promo so that he didn’t get special cards back-to-back. It certainly makes sense too.

There’s also a few other big names we could see in the promo. Harry Maguire is one. The United defender is a slow Premier League pick now, but a Rulebreakers boost could change that. Here’s our predictions for the promo’s second team.

Possible ‘Rulebreaker 2’ players

  • Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
  • Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
  • Vitolo (Atlético Madrid)
  • Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)
  • Hulk (Shanghai SIPG)
  • Kevin Volland (Monaco)
  • Gerard Piqué (Barcelona)
  • David Silva (Real Sociedad)
  • Harry Maguire (Manchester United)
  • Aleksandar Kolarov (Inter Milan)
Hopefully your Guaranteed Bundesliga TOTSSF SBC pack contains Robert Lewandowski.
EA SPORTS
Robert Lewandowski is all but confirmed to be the headlining star for Rulebreakers 2.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s Rulebreakers 2 squad. Make sure if you’ve got some Ultimate Team coins saved up you keep them in your back pocket; there is sure to be some cracking Halloween cards on the way!

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm