How to complete FIFA 21's Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC - Dexerto

How to complete FIFA 21’s Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC

Published: 30/Oct/2020 18:56

by Nate Searl
Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

Squad Building Challenges

EA Sports just released an all-new Squad Builder Challenge (SBC) for Karim Bellarabi. Here, we will show you how to complete the SBC and earn yourself the prize.

The all-new Rulebreakers SBC for Ballarabi, is very similar to the Inaki Williams SBC that also dropped recently. Upon completing the challenge, you will get to choose between one of two Karim Bellarabi cards.

Like with the Williams choice, both of these cards have the same overall rating but one has a better Dribbling attribute and the other has a better Shooting attribute.

Without any further ado, let’s check out the requirements and solutions to the SBC provided by FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 Karim Bellarabi SBC

Requirements:

You must create two different teams to complete this SBC. The first is called Top Form and the other is Bundesliga. Here’s how to get them done and get your hands on the new Bellarabi Rulebreakers card.

Top Form

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC FIFA 21
FUTBIN
The solution to the Top Form challenge

This solution to the first leg of the Bellarabi SBC will cost you around 40,000-50,000 depending on your platform and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 21 Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC
FUTBIN
The solution for the Bundesliga challenge

This solution will cost around 60,000 to 70,000 coins depending on your platform and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes either.

Which card should you choose?

Bellarabi SBC Rulebreakers FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
A look at Bellarabi’s first Rulebreakers option
Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC FIFA 21
FUTWIZ
A look at the second option for Bellarabi

As you can see above, the two Bellarabi cards are both 85 overall but with different Dribbling and Shooting Attributes. Since the Hunter Chemistry Style increases both Pace and Shooting by 10 across the board, we recommend you choose the card with the higher Dribbling attribute.

There is currently no chemistry style that will increase both Pace and Dribbling, so if you want to maximize the effectiveness of this card, throwing a Hunter on it is the best way to do this.

If you are looking for a Bundesliga winger or midfielder, Bellarabi should be a good option for your club. Decide fast, however, as this SBC will be gone on November 6!

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 18:19

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm