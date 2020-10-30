How to complete FIFA 21's Bellarabi Rulebreakers SBC - Dexerto

EA Sports just released an all-new Squad Builder Challenge (SBC) for Karim Bellarabi. Here, we will show you how to complete the SBC and earn yourself the prize.

The all-new Rulebreakers SBC for Ballarabi, is very similar to the Inaki Williams SBC that also dropped recently. Upon completing the challenge, you will get to choose between one of two Karim Bellarabi cards.

Like with the Williams choice, both of these cards have the same overall rating but one has a better Dribbling attribute and the other has a better Shooting attribute.

Without any further ado, let’s check out the requirements and solutions to the SBC provided by FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 Karim Bellarabi SBC

Requirements:

You must create two different teams to complete this SBC. The first is called Top Form and the other is Bundesliga. Here’s how to get them done and get your hands on the new Bellarabi Rulebreakers card.

Top Form

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

This solution to the first leg of the Bellarabi SBC will cost you around 40,000-50,000 depending on your platform and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes.

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

This solution will cost around 60,000 to 70,000 coins depending on your platform and doesn’t require any loyalty or position changes either.

Which card should you choose?

As you can see above, the two Bellarabi cards are both 85 overall but with different Dribbling and Shooting Attributes. Since the Hunter Chemistry Style increases both Pace and Shooting by 10 across the board, we recommend you choose the card with the higher Dribbling attribute.

There is currently no chemistry style that will increase both Pace and Dribbling, so if you want to maximize the effectiveness of this card, throwing a Hunter on it is the best way to do this.

If you are looking for a Bundesliga winger or midfielder, Bellarabi should be a good option for your club. Decide fast, however, as this SBC will be gone on November 6!