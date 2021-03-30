FIFA 21 players demand Aguero special card as Man City exit confirmed - Dexerto

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has finally confirmed he will leave the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 season, and FIFA 21 players are already demanding a new special card to honor his spell at the top.

The Argentinian is undoubtedly one of the best forwards to have ever played in the English top-flight, scoring over 250 goals for the club since signing from Atletico Madrid back in 2011. He has played an integral part in the success under numerous City managers, too, including Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, and Manuel Pellegrini.

One of his standout moments, and certainly a historic moment for the league as a whole, would be his last-gasp winner against Queen’s Park Rangers to secure their first Premier League trophy.

Aguero announces Man City exit

Now, a decade on from his first appearance, the goal machine is opting for a change of scenery.

On March 29, he announced in a public statement that at the close of this season, he’ll be leaving City.

He said: “I will continue to give it my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans. Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin.”

His upcoming departure will certainly be sad news for Man City fans, but there’s also been an outpouring of support for Sergio in the gaming community as well. As many will already know, Aguero spends much of his free time streaming games online.

FIFA 21 special card incoming?

While nobody knows what his next step will be in his professional career, FIFA 21 players have responded by urging EA SPORTS to act now and release a special card to celebrate his success for the Citizens.

Popular streamer Langpard came up with the idea of dropping a Premier League TOTS SBC card, which would be a much more affordable and obtainable option for the community. With 95 OVR, 97 pace, and 95 Shooting, it certainly looks like the perfect card.

Will we see this card in FIFA 21? 🐐 Could be an SBC that drops around the time of the Premier League TOTS https://t.co/QtgrgeddAL pic.twitter.com/9xRIm2t8FL — #LangpardLeaks (@KingLangpard) March 29, 2021

He wasn’t the only one with the idea, either.

"Manchester City are still alive here… Balotelli… AGÜEROOOOOOOOO!!!🗣️ I swear you'll never see anything like this ever again!" 💫 👉Autor del gol más recordado en la Premier League: Fin de una Era para el 🇦🇷 Kun, que abandonará el Manchester City a final de temporada🥺 pic.twitter.com/wTcpbyJ2jY — FIFAnáticos (@FIFA_naticos) March 29, 2021

Nothing has been confirmed in terms of a celebratory card for the striker as of yet.

For all we know, he could still yet be included in FUT Birthday Team 2, which is set to be released on April 2, 2021. We’ll just have to wait and see!