How to complete Kevin Malcuit FIFA 21 "What If?" SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

The What If? SBCs just keep on coming and the latest is an interesting one for French RB Kevin Malcuit. Here are the requirements, solutions, cost and more.

Ultimate Team’s “What If?” promo had its week 2 update on Friday, March 5, and the latest SBC offering is for an exclusive card for the 29-year-old Frenchman.

Advertisement

Rated at an 86 overall, this card does have the potential to get even better. Being a defender means his current club Fiorentina will have to keep at least one clean sheet over their next five domestic league matches for Malcuit to receive the upgrade.

Kevin Malcuit “What If” requirements

There are two special squads you’ll have to build in order to unlock Malcuit’s potentially dynamic card — France and Serie A TIM. In addition to the new What If FUT card you’ll unlock, you’ll also get smaller rewards for each step of the process.

Advertisement

The requirements for the pair of squads are listed down below:

France

Advertisement

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Kevin Malcuit “What If” price & solutions

If you’re interested in Malcuit’s new card, it’s looking like it will cost you around 270,000 to 300,000 FUT Coins to complete, depending on the platform you play on.

Advertisement

Below we have for you some of the cheapest solutions for each of the required squads, and as always, none of what we at Dexerto suggest will require any pesky loyalty or position change cards to get done.

France solution 1

Advertisement

France solution 2

Serie A TIM solution 1

Serie A TIM solution 2

Whether or not you decide to unlock Malcuit’s new card is up to you, but you’ll only have five days until March 12 to get the SBC done, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Read More: How to complete Joe Hart FIFA 21 Flashback SBC

If you do end up getting Malcuit’s new card, be sure to let us know what you think of him, and how he gets along during a match on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.