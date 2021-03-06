How to complete Joe Hart FIFA 21 Flashback SBC - Dexerto

A brand new Flashback SBC is now available in FIFA 21 for veteran Premier League keeper Joe Hart celebrating his 2011-2012 season. Here’s what you need to know.

Flashback cards are always interesting as they harken back to a certain time or highlight during a player’s career, and they come with the stats to match.

Advertisement

Hart’s 2011-12 season with Manchester City was definitely one of his best — since you don’t just go and win the Premier League without some fantastic goalkeeping. This card reflects that with a 91 OVR rating definitely warranting at least a look.

Joe Hart Flashback SBC requirements

We’ve got good news if you’re interested in Hart: there’s only one required squad you have to build in order to unlock his card. Not too bad at all for the storied English keeper.

Advertisement

The requirements for this lone squad are listed down below:

Joe Hart

Advertisement

Number of players from Manchester City: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Joe Hart Flashback SBC price & solutions

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll be updating this story with Price and some of the cheapest solutions right as they become available. As always, none of the ones we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

This article is currently being updated…