EA SPORTS is on the verge of officially unveiling “What If” Team 2 as the newest live promo in FIFA 21 continues ⁠— here’s everything we know about the second Ultimate Team event lineup, including predictions, early leaks, and more.

“What If” is a new live FIFA promo first introduced late last month.

Similarly to “Headliners” ⁠— one of the more popular Ultimate Team promos in recent years ⁠— What If players get boosted stats if their real-life counterparts hit hefty milestones in their league games.

The difference, however, is that attackers and midfielders get a big stat spike if their counterparts score six goals in a five-game period. On the other side of the pitch, defenders and goalkeepers get boosts for clean sheets. The first set of What If cards dropped last week, and have already been a hit.

Now EA SPORTS is adding another What If squad to the FUT mix.

The second half of the “What If” promo is set to drop this week ⁠— here’s all the details & predictions for Team 2, the next live Ultimate Team event squad.

When will Team 2 be released?

What If Team 2 is just around the corner ⁠— if the in-game dates EA SPORTS has already loaded into the Ultimate Team backend are correct, the second half of the live promo team should arrive this Friday evening, on March 5, 2021.

The second promo team should stick around for a week. That means any special FUT packs, objectives, and challenges will last until at least March 12.

We’re expecting the first real look at the second “What If” squad, and the next batch of live Ultimate Team player cards, at 6pm. Keep tuned on our Twitter accounts, @UltimateTeamUK and @FutWatch, to see all the breaking news.

Early “What If” card leaks

This time last week, EA SPORTS unveiled three early leaks for “What If” Team 1 ⁠— three mostly blank FUT cards appeared on the Ultimate Team loading screen.

The clues given were Sevilla, Wolfsburg, and Chelsea. These live promo players turned out to be Sergi Gomez, Kevin Mbabu, and N’Golo Kanté.

Team 2 hasn’t appeared yet, however.

There have also been no leaks spotted on Twitter or Reddit just yet, and EA SPORTS has not yet updated the FIFA 21 backend code with new Team 2 details.

If any more details leak, we’ll be sure to let you know.

FIFA 21 What If Team 2 predictions

It’s difficult to say which specific football stars will be selected so early on, but we can certainly speculate on some of the potential upcoming picks.

Multiple picks in the first What If team were from high-profile mid-season transfers. Now, a few of the recent moves in world football could be held back for a potential Winter Refresh promo, but EA SPORTS may well stick to that same trend for the second half of this promo regardless.

This writer has a feeling Edison Cavani ⁠— who was finally added to the game this past week ⁠— may also find his way into the team to celebrate his arrival. He may be paired with headliner Neymar Jr, who hasn’t been in a promo yet this year.

Finally, we’ve splashed in a few popular FUT cards in general. The FIFA 21 publishers seem to lean on “flavor players” a lot for these live promos, so it stands to reason they may do the same in the second “live” lineup this Friday too.

Our What If Team 2 predictions

Lucas Digne (Everton) ⁠— 89

Everton (Benfica) ⁠— 87

Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan) ⁠— 86

Edison Cavani (Manchester United) — 87

87 Neymar Jr (Paris Saint-Germain) — 93

93 Alvaro Morata (Juventus) ⁠— 88

Nelson Semedo (Wolves) — 85

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) ⁠— 89

Jesse Lingard (West Ham) ⁠— 87

Sebastien Haller (Ajax ) ⁠— 86

Expected “What If” Team 2 content

FIFA 21 players should expect a hefty chunk of Ultimate Team content when the second “What If” promo lineup drops this week, including:

1x “What If” live lineup

What If Player SBCs

What If Objective Players

Repeatable FUT Upgrade SBCs

Rare FUT Pack SBCs

Packs & Lighting Rounds

More “What If” SBC cards?

EA SPORTS hasn’t unveiled any plans for “What If” Team 2 SBCs just yet, but considering there were a few for the first squad ⁠— Francesco Caputo, Wendell, and Raphina all got puzzle cards ⁠— it’s likely they’ll do the same this week.

When future SBC puzzles are announced, we’ll update this article.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about “What If” Team 2, so far. This event has already been a fan-favorite FIFA 21 promo, so make sure you’ve got a few packs, coins, and SBC fodder in your back pocket for Friday evening.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.