Lyon's Memphis Depay stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

A FIFA 21 player came across Memphis Depay and his stacked squad in FIFA Ultimate Team, and although he didn’t manage to beat him, he shared a screenshot of his team for the world to see.

Memphis Depay is a player who needs no introduction. The Dutch center-forward struggled to find form at Manchester United between 2015 and 2017, but he’s been stellar for Lyon ever since.

Depay has bagged 69 goals in 167 appearances for them, which is no surprise given how pacey and skillful he is on the ball. However, it seems like his talents extend onto the virtual pitch, too.

A FIFA 21 player came up against him online and took a screenshot of his team. It’s stacked with five icons, five top-notch modern footballers, and of course, his very own 99-rated player card. Here are all the details.

Memphis Depay’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

It’s not often you see a FIFA Ultimate Team squad merge the past and the present as well as Memphis Depay’s squad.

It’s not the best team we’ve ever seen on paper. However, it does have plenty of firepower upfront, especially on the right side of the pitch. The defense is rock-solid too, which is no surprise given the conservative 4-2-2-2 formation with two CDMs.

Here’s the team in full:

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (92)

ST: Ronaldo (94)

CAM: Johan Cruyff (91)

CAM: Memphis Depay (99)

CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)

CDM: Kylian Mbappe (90)

LB: Ferland Mendy (83)

CB: Laurent Blanc (91)

CB: Carlos Alberto Torres (87)

RB: Sean Klaiber (86)

GK: Nick Pope (84)

With icons like Ronaldo, Cruyff, and Ruud Gullit standing alongside modern greats, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, and Depay himself, the FIFA Ultimate Team squad packs a punch.

It seems like more player squads keep popping up left, right, and center, and we can’t get enough of them.

Neymar Jr’s might be the most insane one we’ve seen so far, but Memphis Depay’s looks pretty solid, too.